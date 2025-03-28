Summary Eufy FamiLock S3 Max is a well-designed smart lock with biometrics and a built-in video camera.

Installation is quick and easy, with clearly organized parts and an installation time of no more than 20 minutes.

Palm vein recognition is fast and easy to use, while the camera works well as long as it's pointed where you need it.

A smart lock and video doorbell are popular choices for a smart home. But instead of having to worry about two products, the Eufy FamiLock S3 Max is a smart lock that incorporates cutting-edge biometrics and a video camera in a single device. It’s worth a long look, despite the high cost.

Eufy FamiLock S3 Max 8 / 10 Eufy FamiLock S3 Max brings together a smart lock and video doorbell together into a single package. Along with a PIN pad, the smart lock feature palm vein authentication biometrics. After enrolling, you’ll just place your palm around 4 inches away from the scanner at the top of the smart lock. It also features a video camera that can sense motion when anyone comes near your front door. On the inside, a large screen will show you who is at the door without the need for an app or smart display. Pros & Cons Palm vein recognition works very well

Camera provides a full 180-degree view of the front door

No subscription needed to store motion events

Also features a doorbell

Old-school keys included Very costly compared to other smart locks

Video doorbell won't work with screen door

Unit is very large See at Eufy

Price and Availability

The Eufy FamiLock S3 Max retails for $399.99 and is available to pre-order now from Eufy. For $50 less, the Eufy FamiLock S3 provides all the same features except the interior screen. The lock will officially arrive sometime in April.