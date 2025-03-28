Summary
- Eufy FamiLock S3 Max is a well-designed smart lock with biometrics and a built-in video camera.
- Installation is quick and easy, with clearly organized parts and an installation time of no more than 20 minutes.
- Palm vein recognition is fast and easy to use, while the camera works well as long as it's pointed where you need it.
A smart lock and video doorbell are popular choices for a smart home. But instead of having to worry about two products, the Eufy FamiLock S3 Max is a smart lock that incorporates cutting-edge biometrics and a video camera in a single device. It’s worth a long look, despite the high cost.
Eufy FamiLock S3 Max
Eufy FamiLock S3 Max brings together a smart lock and video doorbell together into a single package. Along with a PIN pad, the smart lock feature palm vein authentication biometrics. After enrolling, you’ll just place your palm around 4 inches away from the scanner at the top of the smart lock. It also features a video camera that can sense motion when anyone comes near your front door. On the inside, a large screen will show you who is at the door without the need for an app or smart display.
- Palm vein recognition works very well
- Camera provides a full 180-degree view of the front door
- No subscription needed to store motion events
- Also features a doorbell
- Old-school keys included
- Very costly compared to other smart locks
- Video doorbell won't work with screen door
- Unit is very large
Price and Availability
The Eufy FamiLock S3 Max retails for $399.99 and is available to pre-order now from Eufy. For $50 less, the Eufy FamiLock S3 provides all the same features except the interior screen. The lock will officially arrive sometime in April.
Specifications
- Brand
- Anker
- Connectivity
- Wi-Fi
- Integrations
- Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, Google Home, Matter
- Battery
- Yes
- Keypad
- Yes
- Hub Required
- No