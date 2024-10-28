Apple has confirmed for the first time that iPhone owners living in the European Union (EU) will get Apple Intelligence, only a bit later than their US counterparts.

Apple Intelligence debuted in the United States today with the release of iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.1 software updates. Apple has also revealed that EU iPhone owners will get Apple Intelligence via an update to iOS 18 coming around next spring.

"In April, Apple Intelligence features will begin rolling out to iPhone and iPad users in the EU," the company said. People living in the 27 EU member states will get all the Apple Intelligence features that are already available in the United States, including those coming in December, such as AI writing tools and image generation, a revamped Siri with richer language understanding, ChatGPT integration, etc. The macOS Sequoia 15.1 update released today enables Mac owners in the EU to access the first wave of Apple Intelligence features.

Apple Intelligence is available on all iPhones powered by the Apple A17 Pro chip or newer, including iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. On the Mac and iPad side of things, Apple Intelligence requires Apple silicon, meaning the M1 chip or later.

You must turn on Apple Intelligence in Settings or System Settings after updating your iPhone, iPad, or Mac to iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, or macOS Sequoia 15.1. Apple Intelligence is in beta and has a waitlist. To use it, your device must have at least 4 gigabytes of free storage space and have the Siri language and device region set to U.S. English.

Support for more languages and features is being worked on. iOS 18.2 will expand Apple Intelligence to other English-speaking regions (Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, South Africa, and the United Kingdom) and bring additional features, like AI image creation (Image Playground), custom emoji generated from prompts (Genmoji), and ChatGPT integration.

Additional language support will arrive in April when Apple Intelligence will debut in the EU. Apple Intelligence will gain additional enhancements and even wider language support throughout 2025, including Chinese, English (India), English (Singapore), French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Spanish, Vietnamese, and more.

