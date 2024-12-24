You don’t need an expensive camera, high-end lenses, or advanced gear like sliders and drones to start your video creation journey. With just a few basic tools, you can create professional-looking videos. Here’s a list of equipment every beginner should have to dive into the world of videography.

1 Smartphone or Basic Camera

If you’re just starting with video creation, you don't have to invest in a dedicated camera—your smartphone can work wonders. Most modern smartphones feature cameras that can shoot in HD, 2K, or 4K resolution. Some even offer cinematic modes to give your videos a professional touch with blurred backgrounds and a sharp focus on the subject.

However, if you aim for a more professional setup, you don’t need to splurge on a high-end DSLR or mirrorless camera. Entry-level options like compact point-and-shoot cameras or beginner-friendly DSLRs can do the job just fine. As you gain experience in videography, you can always upgrade to a more advanced camera down the line.

Your changes have been saved Gavonde Digital Video Camera A compact 4K digital camera for photography and YouTube vlogging, featuring a 180° flip screen, 18X zoom, retro design, 32GB card, and two batteries. $80 at Amazon

2 Tripod or Gimbal

The steadiness of your shots directly affects the quality of your video. To achieve smooth footage, you must have a device that keeps your smartphone or camera stable. There are two primary options for this: a tripod and a gimbal. A tripod is perfect for static shots, providing stability while being lightweight and cheap, which makes it a great choice for beginners.

However, I recommend investing in a gimbal if you plan to vlog or shoot while on the move. It uses motors and sensors to stabilize your camera on multiple axes, ensuring smooth footage while walking. Given the significant improvement they bring to videography, a tripod or gimbal is a must-have in your video kit, even as a beginner.

Take a look at our top recommendations for tripods and smartphone gimbals available on the market right now.

Your changes have been saved DJI Osmo Mobile 6 $89 $139 Save $50 If you have an iPhone, the DJI Osmo Mobile 6 will be a great gimbal choice. It's also compatible with Samsung and Pixel devices. Buy on Amazon

3 External Microphone

Good video quality means little if the audio is subpar. While most smartphones and cameras have built-in microphones, they typically don’t provide the clarity needed for professional recordings. To ensure your audio is as crisp and clear as your video, I highly recommend investing in an external microphone from the start.

External microphones come in various types, such as lapel mics, shotgun mics, and handheld recorders, each suited to different shoots. Take the time to research and choose a microphone that best fits the recording you'll be doing. This will allow your audience to not only see your story but hear it clearly as well.

4 Batteries and Storage

Imagine capturing precious moments; suddenly, your camera shuts down because the battery runs out. It’s a nightmare, right? To avoid this, always keep at least one fully charged extra battery in your kit for emergencies, especially during long shooting sessions. If you're using a smartphone to record, keep a power bank on hand to charge it if the battery runs low.

Also, high-quality recordings can quickly fill up your storage, so whether you use an external drive or an SD card, make sure it offers sufficient storage to meet your needs. It's also a good idea to have a spare SD card or drive as a backup in case your primary storage fails, preventing any interruptions during recording.

5 Green Screen Backdrop

A green screen backdrop lets you replace your background with virtually anything during post-production, from a sleek office setting to breathtaking fantastical landscapes. It adds a professional touch to your recordings. However, you must consider a few important factors when choosing the right green screen.

Select a backdrop made from non-reflective fabric to avoid glare. Ensure it's large enough to accommodate your movements and framing needs. For convenience, look for a foldable or collapsible design that’s easy to transport and set up in various locations. Finally, invest in sturdy stands or clamps that keep the screen taut and wrinkle-free for the best results.

Your changes have been saved JEBUTU Green Screen Backdrop Kit With Stand The JEBUTU Green Screen Backdrop Kit includes a 5x6.5ft portable green screen, stand, clamps, and a carrying bag, ideal for streaming and video recording. $43 at Amazon

6 Clip-On Smartphone Lenses

If your smartphone’s built-in camera lacks features like wide-angle or macro, you’re not out of options. You can get clip-on lenses that attach directly to your phone, enabling you to capture stunning landscapes and intricate details. Using them, you can also expand your camera’s capabilities beyond what standard smartphone camera lenses offer.

When selecting a clip-on lens, ensure it’s compatible with your phone and fits snugly over the camera without obstructing its operation. The grip should be strong to keep the lens stable during recording. Opt for lenses made with high-quality glass optics to reduce distortion and maintain clarity. This simple addition to your kit can significantly improve your video quality.

Your changes have been saved Xenvo Pro Lens Kit for iPhone and Android The Pro Lens Kit for iPhone and Android includes a macro and wide-angle lens, LED light, and a travel case, perfect for improving your mobile videography. $40 at Amazon

7 Neutral Density (ND) Filters

Neutral Density (ND) filters reduce the amount of light that enters your camera lens, making them a must-have accessory for recording high-quality videos in bright conditions, like shooting outdoors. They help maintain the proper shutter speed in bright environments, ensuring your footage looks smooth and professional.

When buying ND filters, make sure they fit your lens, choose ones made of high-quality optical glass with anti-reflective coatings, and consider variable filters that let you adjust light reduction by simply rotating them. Pick the right strength for your needs, like 3–5 stops for moderate light or 6–10 stops for very bright light.

Your changes have been saved K and F Variable ND Lens Filter The K&F Concept 82mm Variable ND Lens Filter (ND2-ND400) offers 1-9 stop light adjustment, perfect for controlling exposure. $40 at Amazon

8 Lighting Equipment

When using basic, low-end videography gear, having proper lighting around your subject is necessary to get balanced, high-quality videos. Reliable lighting equipment helps cut down harsh shadows and keeps the lighting consistent, giving your videos a polished, professional look—just like you'd get with high-end gear.

If you’re new to videography, a ring light is a good starting point. It’s affordable, easy to set up, and gives you soft, even lighting perfect for close-ups, vlogging, or streaming. For larger scenes, you can buy a portable LED panel with adjustable brightness and color temperature. With these two options, you’ll have most of your beginner lighting needs sorted.

Your changes have been saved Lume Cube 18" Cordless Ring Light Kit for Smartphones and Cameras | Bicolor Light for YouTube Videos, Zoom, TikTok, Twitch, Streaming | Adjustable Color, Brightness, Carry Case & 6.5 ft Stand Included A more elaborate ring light setup featuring a stand, more powerful ring light with temperature adjustment, and smartphone mount. See at amazon

9 Foldable Reflector Disc

You won’t get the best results even with high-end lighting equipment without properly directing the light. That’s why a foldable reflector disc is essential—it allows you to focus and direct light where you need it. It comes in various sizes and three main colors: white for soft, neutral light, gold for added warmth, and silver for a brighter, more intense reflection.

You don’t need all these colors when you’re just starting out, but if your budget allows, investing in a 5-in-1 reflector disc with a diffuser and black option is definitely worth it. Go for a medium-sized reflector—it works well in most situations. Just make sure it’s foldable and easy to store and carry around. It’s one of the best gifts for a photography geek.

Your changes have been saved NEEWER 43 Inch/110 Centimeter Light Reflector $31 $41 Save $10 The NEEWER 43-inch 5-in-1 light reflector diffuser offers translucent, silver, gold, white, and black options, perfect for improving studio or outdoor photography lighting. $31 at Amazon

Adding these accessories to your toolkit can level up your videography, even if you’re just starting. Most of the gear listed is affordable, but don’t feel compelled to buy everything—skip the items you don’t need and save money. Just go with reputable brands to get quality products that last and do the job right.