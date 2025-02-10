While many retro gamers are trying to snap up a good CRT TV before they're all gone (or at least gone up in price) there are some of you that are trying to offload your tubular paperweights, but can't seem to get rid of them. If no one seems interested in your old CRT TV, consider these tips.

8 Should You Really Sell It?

Before you proceed to sell your CRT TV, think about whether you really want to get rid of it. If you don't care about the benefits of CRT displays, then its one thing, but if you ever decide to get into retro gaming or other retro media designed for CRT displays then you may regret getting rid of your TV.

The thing is, you may not get the chance to buy one again in the future. I've read more than a few sad stories of people who sold their Sony Trinitron or other excellent CRT TV, and now regret it. So you need to be sure!

7 Test It Thoroughly

Sydney Louw Butler / How-To Geek

If the TV's been sitting in your attic, basement, or garage for ages, it may no longer be in good working condition. If you want someone to show interest in it, you need to show that it still works the way it's supposed to. That means turning it on, and connecting something to every input the TV has to ensure it looks and sounds right.

6 Don’t Assume It’s Worth a Fortune

Plenty of people have caught on to the fact that there's renewed interest in CRTs, which means they see dollar bills when looking at that old TV. The thing is, just like modern TVs, CRTs come in many shapes, sizes, and price classes. So don't assume that just because its a CRT, someone will pay you a bunch of money for it.

This is where research is important. Look for the exact model you have on the internet, and then see what other people are selling them for, or if anyone's interested in them. This is also a good time to find out if there's anything in particular about your TV that would appeal to, for example, gamers specifically, or other vintage media enthusiasts.

5 Don’t Label Every CRT “Retro Gaming”

Which brings up another issue—the "retro gaming" label. There's nothing more annoying than browsing Facebook Marketplace or Craigslist and seeing every CRT labeled as "retro gaming".

Not every CRT is desirable for retro gaming. For example, TVs that only have RF inputs, or only offer mono sound aren't going to appeal to anyone who wants to use a SNES or Sega Genesis with it. Again, researching your specific model will give you a better idea of how to advertise it.

4 Think Twice About Shipping

Sydney Louw Butler / How-To Geek

CRTs are immensely heavy, and if they aren't packaged or handled correctly, they're one short drop away from being an imploding pile of plastic and glass. It's expensive to ship them, and the hassle just isn't worth it. You're unlikely to get insurance either. So when you advertise your TV, indicate that it's for local collection only. If someone really wants it, they'll figure something out.

3 Give a Precise Description

Sony

Just as it benefits you to look up the exact model of TV you have, buyers appreciate that information so they can do their own research before bothering you. It's a huge turn-off when someone just posts "old TV" or "retro gaming TV" in an ad without specifying so much as the brand. So put the brand, size, and model number in your advert. This should be written in at least one place on the TV, even if sometimes the model number might be behind a panel you can pop open.

2 Don’t Leave It Out on the Street

I often see YouTube videos where some lucky retro gamer sees a great CRT just standing out on the curb with a sign that says "free to take" or something along those lines. That's nice for the person in question, but please don't do that. CRTs are dangerous in various ways if they aren't handled properly, and so animals and children might be injured if they interact with your trash. Also, if it rains, your presumably working TV will be ruined and turned into e-waste, which benefits no one!

1 Can’t Sell It? Recycle It

If you can't sell your CRT and you don't want to keep it, or its broken, then you need to recycle it or have it professionally disposed of. CRTs contain several dangerous chemicals, such as lead and cadmium, so you can't just go dump them. They can also store a potentially lethal charge for quite some time, which is another reason to get a pro to dispose of the TV.

You should find the nearest electronics disposal facility and give them a call for advice. In some cases, you can even arrange for pickup, but either way, recycling is the responsible thing to do.