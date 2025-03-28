This article is sponsored by ESR. Product choices and opinions expressed are from the sponsor and do not reflect the views of How-to Geek editorial staff.

Your iPad goes everywhere with you, so why not make the most of it? ESR’s latest lineup of cases, screen protectors, and accessories is designed to keep your iPad protected while making it easier to work, create, and unwind. From the Flip Magnetic Case with a built-in Pencil Holder to the Rebound Magnetic Keyboard Case 360 for a laptop-like experience, these accessories add convenience without bulk.

Protect your iPad with ESR's easy two-step application UltraFit Classic Screen Protector, or if you need a paper-like feel for sketching, the ESR Paper-Feel Magnetic Screen Protector has you covered. If you need precision while you sketch, the Geo Digital Pencil makes note-taking and digital artistry effortless.

Whether you're getting things done or just relaxing with your favorite content, ESR’s latest accessories help you use your iPad the way you want.

ESR Flip Magnetic Case (Pencil Holder)

ESR Flip Magnetic Case (Pencil Holder) $18 $23 Save $5 $18 at Amazon

The ESR Flip Magnetic Case is designed to enhance the way you use your iPad, seamlessly adapting to your needs while providing sleek, reliable protection.

Scrolling through social media, catching up on the latest news, or watching short videos has never been easier. The ingenious fold and triangular str