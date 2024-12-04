Disney+ has added ESPN+ content to its platform, making it easier for subscribers of the Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ bundle in the U.S. to access everything in one place. Now, there is a new ESPN section within the Disney+ app that released today.

The new section of the Disney+ app gives users an easy place to watch live sports events, original shows, and other ESPN programming. This is not a way to get free ESPN; it's easier for users to access their content, just like when Hulu was integrated into Disney+.

Bundle subscribers can watch a lot of sports content, including live events from leagues like the NFL, NBA, NHL, College Basketball, and the Australian Open. ESPN+ offers more than 30,000 live sporting events each year, covering different sports and leagues. Subscribers can also enjoy ESPN+ originals, like the 30 for 30 series, along with other ESPN shows. Additionally, the ESPN+ section on the Disney+ app gives on-demand replays of events and extra studio programming.

The integration isn’t just for those who subscribe to the bundle. People who only have Disney+ will also get access to a limited selection of ESPN+ content. However, this is merely a sneak peek into what the bundle offers. This includes live sports events, studio shows, ESPN Films, and some programming from Hulu. For example, viewers can watch the Simpsons Funday Football animated version of Monday Night Football, a special lineup of NBA games on Christmas Day, select 30 for 30 documentaries, and coverage of the Australian Open.

Disney+ has added the sections to make it easier for users to see what’s available on ESPN+ and Hulu, and those who don't subscribe to the bundle can upgrade their subscription to access all the content shown on the Disney+ app. Disney plans to expand its sports options on Disney+ in the U.S. by launching ESPN's main direct-to-consumer service in the fall of 2025. However, to access all the ESPN+ content, you will still need an active ESPN+ subscription, and the same goes for Hulu.

Source: Disney