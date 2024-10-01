Epson is preparing to launch the Epson EpiqVision Mini EF22 and EF21, a set of smart laser projectors that promise a compelling home theater experience for as low as $900.

The EpiqVision Mini EF22 boasts Epson's popular 3LCD laser design, which delivers enhanced color accuracy while minimizing "rainbow" artifacts. It supports HDR and offers a maximum image size of 150 inches, though auto-keystone and auto-screen fit functionality only works at sizes of 100 inches or less. Portability is a strong selling point, too, as the EF22 weighs just 6.6 pounds and measures 7.5 inches tall.

In keeping with current trends, the EF22 has a built-in gimbal that can rotate 360 degrees and swivel 150 degrees. This gimbal makes setup easier (especially when away from home) and allows you to point the projector at the ceiling. Other brands, including XGIMI and JMGO, have also installed gimbals in their latest projectors.

However, the EF22's modest pricing is reflected in some of its specs. This projector is limited to a 1920 x 1080 resolution, and its maximum brightness is just 1,000 ISO lumens—it's not ideal for daytime use. It also lacks optical zoom. If you set the projector too far away from the screen, you'll need to resort to digital zoom, which can have a noticeable impact on visual quality. (I suggest using a throw distance calculator to see how far you would need to set the projector from your screen.)

The cheaper EpiqVision Mini EF21 is identical to the EF22. It's the same projector, it just doesn't have a built-in gimbal. Personally, I'd spring for the model that has a gimbal. It's better than shoving folded cardboard under the projector to get the perfect tilt, and a projector that's suspended on a gimbal will require less cooling than one that's planted on a flat surface (the EF22 runs its fans at least a decibel quieter than the EF21, per the spec sheet). The lack of a gimbal also brings the EF21's weight and height down to 5.1 pounds and 4.4 inches, respectively.

That said, the EF21 can attach to a standard-sized tripod mount. If you can tolerate the lack of a gimbal or find a tripod that's reliable enough to hold an expensive laser projector, the EF21 is clearly the more economical option. Heavy-duty camera tripods tend to be a better option than purpose-made projector stands, by the way.

I should also note that the EF22 and EF21 projectors are powered by Google TV instead of Android TV. The difference between these operating systems is negligible, save for one thing—Android TV projectors can't install Netflix without sideloading. While sideloading is a fairly easy one-time process, I'm glad that Epson is freeing customers from this process.

Oh, and unlike previous EF-series projectors, the EF22 and EF21 don't look like printers. I guess that Epson has been inspired by the "lifestyle" design of rival brands.

Epson's EpiqVision Mini EF22 and EpiqVision Mini EF21 projectors will launch this October for $1,000 and $900, respectively. An optional Custom Travel Case will also be available for $50.

