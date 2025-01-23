Initially launched as a distribution channel for the mobile version of Fortnite stemming from a dispute with both Apple and Google, Epic Games has always had bigger ambitions for the mobile version of the Epic Games Store. Now, it's finally getting to fulfill those ambitions, and it's allowing third-party games into its mobile game marketplace.

Epic Games announced the expansion of its Epic Games Store to include third-party mobile games. CEO Tim Sweeney revealed that the store will launch with titles from numerous developers, encompassing both paid and free-to-play games, available globally on Android and on iOS within the European Union.

To entice folks to try the store out, Epic is launching a free games program on mobile, offering a rotating selection of complimentary titles. Initially, new free games will appear monthly, transitioning to a weekly schedule later this year. The program is starting off with a set of games available free until February 20th.

Alongside the expansion, the Epic Games Store mobile app is getting some key updates, including persistent Epic Account login across platforms and an auto-update feature for games and apps. Developers are offered attractive terms to publish their mobile games on the marketplace, including an 88/12 revenue share on payments processed by Epic and a 0% fee for third-party payment methods. And to further sweeten the pot, we also have Epic's "Launch Everywhere with Epic" program that offers a reduced royalty rate from 5% to 3.5% for Unreal Engine games published on the Epic Games Store from 2025 onwards, provided they launch on the platform either before or simultaneously with other stores.

It should be noted that Epic announced support for game publishing on its mobile store a long time ago. While the fact that it's being re-announced as a brand-new thing might seem a little silly, but it seems to be going live imminently this time. It also needs to be pointed out that AltStore PAL, which is partially funded by Epic, has supported game publishing for a while.

Self-publishing tools for mobile games are in an invite-only beta, but Epic says that it plans to make them widely accessible later this year. Developers are encouraged to submit their games for consideration.

Source: VentureBeat