Elgato, in partnership with Bitfocus, just announced Stream Deck Studio for pro broadcasters. Stream Deck Studio is an advanced console with a lot of remappable buttons to speed up operations in a broadcast studio.

The Stream Deck Studio is the company’s second-generation console, following on the Elgato Stream Deck (not to be confused with Valve's Steam Deck). The first line of Stream Decks was meant for content creators. They only worked with PCs until Bitfocus designed the free Companion software that made them compatible with broadcast systems. Building on that concept, Elgato and Bitfocus have revealed the Stream Deck Studio.

It’s a slim 19-inch console, featuring 32 buttons with LCDs and two dials. The dials and the keys can be personalized with custom triggers and shortcuts just like the original Stream Deck. But this controller is powered by Bitfocus’ new Buttons software which lets you create your own text or graphic overlays and binds.

The dials light up with RGB indicators, so you can work in any lighting condition. These encoders can be combined with the keys for maximum usability. For example, you could hold down a mic button and rotate the dial to see the volume levels on the button change in real time. For easy setup, you can also auto-generate inputs and outputs.

You get a bunch of ports for connectivity and power delivery. There are multiple USB-C ports and a 25W Power-over-Ethernet port that conveniently plugs into IP systems. For easy user authentication, the Stream Deck Studio can also scan NFC cards. You can connect it to another Stream Deck Studio or the smaller Stream Deck and configure that stack to work seamlessly using the Bitfocus software.

The Stream Deck studio starts from $899, and comes with a two-year warranty. The Buttons software has its own subscription fee, but the Stream Deck Studio is also compatible with the older Companion app, which is free and open-source.

Source: Elgato