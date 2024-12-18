Elevation Lab has introduced TimeCapsule, a new device designed to improve the battery life of Apple AirTags. It adds a protective layer around the AirTag and increases the battery life up to around 10 years.

To use TimeCapsule, you have to remove the original battery and back plate from the AirTag and then put the AirTag into the TimeCapsule. The device uses two AA batteries, preferably Energizer Ultimate Lithium, to power the AirTag. This setup is said to extend the battery life by up to 14 times, offering up to 10 years of use. Based on how products like this are improving, that's likely longer than anyone would need.

TimeCapsule is built to be strong and useful in different conditions. It is waterproof (rated IP69), making it suitable for outdoor use or tough environments. While AA batteries make it slightly larger and heavier, the design remains compact enough to fit easily in bags or luggage, measuring 4.45 inches by 1.57 inches and 0.75 inches thick. The case is designed to be low-profile, reducing the risk of theft.

The idea for this product apparently came from the inventor's personal experience of losing valuable equipment because an AirTag battery died. That's pretty ironic, and it inspired the creator to make a way to make the battery last longer. TimeCapsule is aimed at people with several AirTags or those tracking expensive items.

It's a good investment for AirTags that aren't often thought of and can be forgotten over the year. It’s particularly useful for keeping an eye on things stored in RVs, boats, or places where changing batteries can be difficult. You can buy TimeCapsule for $19.99 from the Elevation Lab website or Amazon. The company believes this could be one of their most important products yet.

Source: ElevationLab, MacRumors