Need a "beginner" Linux distro? The super-simple elementary OS now features a more modern design, enhanced multitasking capabilities, more security features, and additional accessibility functionality in its OS 8 update.

elementary OS is an alternative to Windows and macOS that focuses on simplicity and ease of use, rather than neurotic tinkering or customization. It features a Mac-like design, a curated app selection, and straightforward security features that take much of the guesswork out of Linux.

With the OS 8 update, elementary OS is embracing the Wayland windowing system to provide a more modern, more secure system for apps to draw themselves on your desktop. Apps loaded in Wayland require your permission to access system features and data, such as your keystrokes or screenshot tool. However, can run without Wayland by selecting "Classic" as your session mode when logging in. (Most major Linux distros, including Ubuntu, Debian, Mint, Fedora, and Pi OS, now use Wayland.)

A Quick Settings menu, lifted from macOS, now appears at the top-right corner of the elementary OS desktop. elementary OS has overhauled its AppCenter with pre-configured Flathub support, and dock functionality—specifically Multitasking View—has been rewritten from the ground up. Plus, this release adds the ability to launch pinned apps by holding Command and pressing a number key.

And, visually speaking, elementary OS 8 is a fairly substantial upgrade from previous releases. The operating system looks more like modern macOS than OS X—transparency and blur effects are now featured on the lock screen, dock, and multitask view, System Settings now has a dual-pane layout, and apps have a more bubbly, contemporary appearance. That said, the new dock is really what defines this update's design language. It's now a rounded rectangle container, rather than a OS X 10.9-like app table.

These design changes are accompanied by new accessibility tools and improvements. Keyboard navigation and screen reader support in Onboarding has been completely rewritten, the Alt+Tab window switcher now supports screen readers, and various audiovisual cues now alert users to failed keyboard shortcuts or other navigational errors. Text scaling and Mixed DPI settings are also improved.

There are several smaller changes to the operating system, too. Minor OS updates now appear in system settings, the "non-curated" badge is no longer used in AppCenter, and various settings now feature updated language for clarity.

As with previous major version upgrades, elementary OS 8 requires a fresh installation. Instructions are listed on the elementary OS website (be sure to install OS 8, as the OS 7 package is still what's highlighted on the website's home page). Note that elementary OS follows a "pay what you want" model—you can download it for free by typing "$0" as your custom payment amount, though I encourage you to pitch in a few dollars to show the developers your appreciation.

Source: elementary OS