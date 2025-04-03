Summary Impressive print quality & game-changing price.

Smart build quality & attention to detail.

Expect a few firmware bugs, future multi-material upgrades on the horizon.

The Centauri Carbon is one of those rare market-disrupting products that makes you re-evaluate every other product it competes with. The Carbon would be an excellent product at twice the price, which makes it almost unbelievable that Elegoo is offering so much, for so little.