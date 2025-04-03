Summary
- Impressive print quality & game-changing price.
- Smart build quality & attention to detail.
- Expect a few firmware bugs, future multi-material upgrades on the horizon.
The Centauri Carbon is one of those rare market-disrupting products that makes you re-evaluate every other product it competes with. The Carbon would be an excellent product at twice the price, which makes it almost unbelievable that Elegoo is offering so much, for so little.
Elegoo Centauri Carbon
The Centauri Carbon is Elegoo's first core XY printer, going up against printers like the Creality K1C, Bambu Lab P1S, and Bambu Lab X1 but at half the price in many cases. This would seem like a joke if the printer itself wasn't so competent and well put together.
Pros & Cons
- Impressive print quality
- A game-changing price
- Solid build quality
- Numerous smart little touches
- Future compatibility with multi-material systems
- Software isn't fully baked
- Hard to see what's going on inside the printer
- Filament loading could be easier