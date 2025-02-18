Unless you own a rare or classic car that ages like a fine wine, the reality is that your car will depreciate. And an unfortunate reality stacked on top of that is that electric cars depreciate much faster. Here are the ten hardest-hit models.

Not all cars lose value at the same rate, of course. For example, prices for reliable Japanese cars, like Lexus and Toyota, hold steady due to buyer confidence in used models, whereas we've looked at sports cars that drop 56% of their value over five years.

Electric vehicles are severely affected by depreciation and take the hit much sooner than other vehicles. Some lose almost half of their original value in just one year. Even though they're constantly improving and upcoming EV technologies could change the game, many drivers are still unsure about.

Instead of buying a new electric car, you could save thousands on a slightly-used example from this list. And for an even better value proposition, consider looking at used hybrid vehicles to enjoy a slower rate of depreciation coupled with longer effective ranges.

In order to give you the most up-to-date and accurate information possible, the data used to compile this article was sourced from various manufacturer websites and other authoritative sources, including iSeeCars and Kelley Blue Book. We calculated depreciation using the 2024 MSRP compared to current market values (one year on), then ranked from least to most depreciated.

10 Audi E-Tron GT

1-Year Depreciation: 30.4%