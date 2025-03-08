Car enthusiasts seem to think electric vehicles are boring, but they're wrong. Sure, some EVs are dull, but most are effortlessly fast and have instant torque, propelling them ahead of any sports car that dares to challenge. Best of all, these EVs are faster than they look, so you can really embarrass other drivers at the lights.
All cars, especially electric ones, are becoming technologically advanced and ever more impressive. However, electric vehicles depreciate faster than other cars. For the best of both worlds, you might like a hybrid vehicle as a solid investment.
In order to give you the most up-to-date and accurate information possible, the data used to compile this article was sourced from various manufacturer's websites. These entries were chosen because they do not look like performance-based EVs, but have quick 0-60 mph times.
10 Hybrid Vehicles That Are Much Faster Than You’d Expect
Hybrid vehicles are no longer just about fuel efficiency—they can pack serious speed too.
10 Chevrolet Bolt EV
0-60 MPH: 6.5 seconds
This unassuming small city car hides a lot. As standard, the Chevrolet Bolt EV gets plenty of features, such as Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, and keyless entry and start. In terms of performance, it holds a 65 kWh battery that can hold up to 259 miles of range, which is impressive by any standard. With 200 hp and a relatively lightweight body, the Bolt EV can reach 60 mph from a standstill in 6.5 seconds, which is much faster than your average economy car with a gas engine.
Performance Specifications
|
Battery
|
65 kWh
|
Transmission
|
Single-speed automatic
|
Horsepower
|
200 hp
|
Torque
|
266 lb-ft
|
Driveline
|
FWD
|
0-60 MPH
|
6.5 seconds
|
Top Speed
|
93 mph
Pros
- 259 miles of range
- One-pedal driving
- Premier trim has DC fast charging
Cons
- Small trunk
- Poor infotainment system
- Now discontinued; you'll have to buy used
9 Hyundai Ioniq 6
0-60 MPH: 5.0 seconds
The Hyundai Ioniq 6 looks like a car from a sci-fi movie, with its pixel headlights, active flaps, and swooping roof. Despite a long body, the Ioniq 6 is agile, and the single motor in the SE model sends 225 hp to the rear wheels to push the sedan to 60 mph in 5 seconds flat. Like most EVs with a single-speed transmission, acceleration is instant and smooth, like an airplane taking off.
Performance Specifications
|
Battery
|
77.4 kWh
|
Transmission
|
Single-speed automatic
|
Horsepower
|
225 hp
|
Torque
|
258 lb-ft
|
Driveline
|
RWD
|
0-60 MPH
|
5 seconds
|
Top Speed
|
115 mph
Pros
- RWD setup is more engaging than most EVs
- Modern cabin
- Advanced driver assistance systems
Cons
- Unique styling not for everyone
- Limited rear headroom
- Poor efficiency
8 Lucid Air Pure
0-60 MPH: 4.5 seconds
Lucid is a young automaker, proudly producing the American EV with the longest driving range. The Lucid Air Pure is more aerodynamic than a Mercedes-EQ EQS sedan without looking like a bubble, and has four digital screens inside. While there's no need for that many displays, the brand wanted to show what it could do. With 430 hp on demand, this heavy sedan only requires 4.5 seconds to hit 60 mph.
Performance Specifications
|
Battery
|
82 kWh
|
Transmission
|
Single-speed
|
Horsepower
|
430 hp
|
Torque
|
406 lb-ft
|
Driveline
|
RWD
|
0-60 MPH
|
4.5 seconds
|
Top Speed
|
125 mph
Pros
- Impressive amount of standard technology
- Bright, airy interior with glass canopy
- Best-in-class range
Cons
- Heavy can hinder handling
- Too reliant on touchscreens
- Expensive