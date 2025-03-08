Car enthusiasts seem to think electric vehicles are boring, but they're wrong. Sure, some EVs are dull, but most are effortlessly fast and have instant torque, propelling them ahead of any sports car that dares to challenge. Best of all, these EVs are faster than they look, so you can really embarrass other drivers at the lights.

All cars, especially electric ones, are becoming technologically advanced and ever more impressive. However, electric vehicles depreciate faster than other cars. For the best of both worlds, you might like a hybrid vehicle as a solid investment.

In order to give you the most up-to-date and accurate information possible, the data used to compile this article was sourced from various manufacturer's websites. These entries were chosen because they do not look like performance-based EVs, but have quick 0-60 mph times.

10 Chevrolet Bolt EV

0-60 MPH: 6.5 seconds

Chevrolet

This unassuming small city car hides a lot. As standard, the Chevrolet Bolt EV gets plenty of features, such as Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, and keyless entry and start. In terms of performance, it holds a 65 kWh battery that can hold up to 259 miles of range, which is impressive by any standard. With 200 hp and a relatively lightweight body, the Bolt EV can reach 60 mph from a standstill in 6.5 seconds, which is much faster than your average economy car with a gas engine.

Performance Specifications

Battery 65 kWh Transmission Single-speed automatic Horsepower 200 hp Torque 266 lb-ft Driveline FWD 0-60 MPH 6.5 seconds Top Speed 93 mph

Pros

259 miles of range

One-pedal driving

Premier trim has DC fast charging

Cons

Small trunk

Poor infotainment system

Now discontinued; you'll have to buy used

9 Hyundai Ioniq 6

0-60 MPH: 5.0 seconds

Hyundai

The Hyundai Ioniq 6 looks like a car from a sci-fi movie, with its pixel headlights, active flaps, and swooping roof. Despite a long body, the Ioniq 6 is agile, and the single motor in the SE model sends 225 hp to the rear wheels to push the sedan to 60 mph in 5 seconds flat. Like most EVs with a single-speed transmission, acceleration is instant and smooth, like an airplane taking off.

Performance Specifications

Battery 77.4 kWh Transmission Single-speed automatic Horsepower 225 hp Torque 258 lb-ft Driveline RWD 0-60 MPH 5 seconds Top Speed 115 mph

Pros

RWD setup is more engaging than most EVs

Modern cabin

Advanced driver assistance systems

Cons

Unique styling not for everyone

Limited rear headroom

Poor efficiency

8 Lucid Air Pure

0-60 MPH: 4.5 seconds

Lucid Motors

Lucid is a young automaker, proudly producing the American EV with the longest driving range. The Lucid Air Pure is more aerodynamic than a Mercedes-EQ EQS sedan without looking like a bubble, and has four digital screens inside. While there's no need for that many displays, the brand wanted to show what it could do. With 430 hp on demand, this heavy sedan only requires 4.5 seconds to hit 60 mph.

Performance Specifications

Battery 82 kWh Transmission Single-speed Horsepower 430 hp Torque 406 lb-ft Driveline RWD 0-60 MPH 4.5 seconds Top Speed 125 mph

Pros

Impressive amount of standard technology

Bright, airy interior with glass canopy

Best-in-class range

Cons