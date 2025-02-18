Bethesda Softworks is giving fans a special chance through a charity auction for Make-A-Wish. The person who wins the auction will get to create an NPC in The Elder Scrolls VI.

This is described as a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity" to have your own character included in one of the most eagerly awaited video games this decade. The auction continues to grow on the Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic auction website.

The creation of the NPC will involve working closely with the developers at Bethesda. The winning bidder will team up with the development team to create a unique character, making sure it fits well into the game. This is the first time that Bethesda has put this kind of thing up for auction.

Bethesda tends to add NPCs that are homages to players or people who passed during the game's creation. One very well-known example is Erik The Slayer in Skyrim. The most recent example is Alex Hay who died during the creation of Starfield. Hay was able to play an early copy of the game, and his note can be found on The Eye space station.

This is a really great way to give an honor like this away, as the Make-A-Wish Foundation does a lot of good. Hopefully, this will continue to be something Bethesda does, as it's not hard to imagine game studios trying to give this kind of thing away with a super limited edition copy of a game. Once bits and pieces of games end up for sale, things tend to go too far.

It's been about 14 years since Skyrim released, and seven years since The Elder Scrolls VI was first announced at E3 2018. Hopefully, this means the game is close to release and that adding another character will be simple. This is likely just a drop in the ocean for what it takes to make such a massive game.

Source: Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic, VGC