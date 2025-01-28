Summary eGPUs are a better choice in most cases since they offer an all-in-one external GPU solution, take less space, and are more straightforward to use.

eGPU enclosures, on the other hand, allow for later upgrades, can work with any desktop GPU, and may be cheaper for people who already own a spare graphics card and/or a PSU.

Issues are common with both options, so be prepared for some troubleshooting no matter which option you end up with.

External GPUs and external GPU enclosures allow you to augment a PC that relies on integrated graphics with a proper, gaming-ready graphics card. So which of the two should you choose for your setup, and what's the difference anyway?

The Difference Between an eGPU and an eGPU Enclosure

As its name implies, an external GPU, or eGPU, is an all-in-one (AIO) solution that comes pre-assembled and ready to be used in a slotless PC that's limited to integrated graphics. It could be thin and light laptop, a small form factor NUC or mini PC, or a PC gaming handheld.

Some eGPUs have extra connectors, such as high-speed USB-A and USB-C ports. Some high-end solutions, such as the recently announced Thunderbolt 5 version of the ASUS XG Mobile eGPU, may also pack video ports, SD card slots, M.2 SSD slots, and more.

In most cases, external GPUs include dedicated laptop GPUs. For example, one of the best eGPUs around, the OneXGPU, packs a Radeon RX 7600M XT, a laptop GPU from AMD. Its successor, the OneXGPU 2, also packs a mobile GPU, the beefier Radeon RX 7800M XT. The aforementioned Thunderbolt 5 version of the ASUS XG Mobile eGPU comes with one of the NVIDIA RTX 5000 mobile graphics cards.

On the other hand, an external GPU enclosure or a dock is just that. An enclosure or a dock you can slot a regular desktop graphics card into and then connect the entire contraption to a PC via Thunderbolt/USB 4 or an OCuLink port.

eGPU enclosures usually come with a PCIe slot for the graphics card, connectors needed to connect the enclosure to a PC, and necessary power ports for connecting the power supply. Some high-end solutions can feature a built-in power supply and extra ports like USB, video ports, SD card readers, and so on.

An eGPU Is a Better Choice, in Most Cases

If you own a PC limited to integrated graphics with at least Thunderbolt 3 or USB 4 connectivity and are mulling over whether to get an external GPU or an external GPU enclosure, the former is a better choice in most cases.

First of all, eGPUs are already assembled and ready to go, making the setup process a breeze (in theory). All you've got to do is connect the eGPU to your machine, hook the eGPU to a power outlet, and if your PC recognizes the eGPU from the get-go, you're off to the races.

eGPUs also take less space than eGPU enclosures because they're usually based on mobile GPUs, which have much smaller footprints than their desktop counterparts. For example, a rare eGPU packing a desktop GPU, the GIGABYTE AORUS Gaming Box, is humongous compared to the likes of the OneXGPU and ASUS XG Mobile.

If you own a PC gaming handheld with Thunderbolt or USB 4 connectivity, you can carry an eGPU around with your handheld, with the two taking less space than a single eGPU enclosure with a desktop graphics card installed.

Lastly, an eGPU doesn't require extra components. You already have the GPU and the cable needed to connect the thing to your machine, and you don't need an extra power supply.

When to Get an eGPU Enclosure Instead

In some cases, an eGPU enclosure is the better option. If you don't plan to carry the eGPU with you and want to keep it stationary, the extra footprint shouldn't be an issue.

Next, if you've already got a capable desktop GPU and perhaps even a PSU lying around, there's no reason why you should spend a huge chunk of cash on an eGPU. It's cheaper to just use said graphics card and the power supply with an eGPU enclosure, especially if you're okay with buying a budget option or diving into the used market.

If you happen to own a device packing an OCuLink port, found on some mini PCs and PC gaming handhelds, you should seriously consider getting an OCuLink eGPU enclosure instead of an eGPU, even if you don't already own a spare graphics card.

Not only does OCuLink sport a noticeably higher bandwidth than Thunderbolt 3/Thunderbolt 4 and USB 4 (64Gbps vs. 40Gbps), allowing it to squeeze up to about 25% gaming performance out of the connected graphics card, there's a good selection of eGPU enclosure docks (like the excellent MINISFORUM DEG1) that are very affordable.

Creating a dock-based setup with one of these can be cheaper than buying an external graphics card. For example, you can get a budget NVIDIA or AMD graphics card for about $300-$350 (like the RTX 4060 or RX 7600), a decent power supply for about $60, and an OCuLink eGPU enclosure, like the MINISFORUM DEG1, for about $100.

The whole setup will set you back about $500, which is less than what you'd have to pay for a decent AIO eGPU, with the performance being the same or better for less cash.

A setup based on an eGPU dock or enclosure is also upgradable. Instead of having to spend wads of cash on a new eGPU, you can simply upgrade the graphics card in your eGPU dock setup, which will almost certainly end up being more affordable than buying a new external GPU.

With all that said, if you own a Thunderbolt 5 machine, my advice is to forego getting an eGPU or an eGPU enclosure for the time being and wait for Thunderbolt 5 eGPUs and eGPU enclosures to arrive.

They will have higher bandwidth than both Thunderbolt 3/4 and OCuLink, with the max bandwidth usable by the GPU topping out at 80Gbps (Thunderbolt 5's max total bandwidth is 120Gbps, but only 80Gbps is bi-directional, usable by devices such as eGPUs).

eGPUs and eGPU Enclosures Aren't Perfect

In theory, connecting and using an eGPU or eGPU enclosure is a straightforward affair: just hook the thing to your machine, make sure the power supply is connected, and you're golden. Unfortunately, using an external graphics solution can be marred by various issues.

You should get ready to do a fair bit of troubleshooting no matter which option you opt for. Graphics driver issues, eGPUs not being recognized by your machine, performance issues, and all kinds of software and hardware-related problems, such as the notorious Error 43 that appears when you try using an NVIDIA graphics card with an eGPU dock are, unfortunately, a regular part of the eGPU experience.

I'd advise taking this into account before you buy an eGPU or an eGPU dock or enclosure. While things may end up working great, there's a good chance you will encounter one or more problems while trying to set up your external GPU setup.

External GPUs, eGPU enclosures, and docks are currently the best way to augment your laptop, handheld, or mini PC, allowing it to run games at higher resolutions and frame rates. Whether you opt for an AIO solution or an enclosure with a regular graphics card, you should be ready to do some troubleshooting.