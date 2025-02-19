Amazon is finally offering some new Wi-Fi 7 routers. The new Eero 7 and Eero Pro 7 launch later this month with prices starting at $170. Unfortunately, neither of these routers would be my first choice when shopping for an Eero mesh system.

On paper, the Eero 7 and Eero Pro 7 are very competent routers. They support the Wi-Fi 7 standard and offer extreme wireless speeds—up to 1.8 Gbps wireless throughput with the standard Eero 7 or 3.9 Gbps with the Pro 7 model. Amazon is also being very generous in terms of wired connectivity. The Eero 7 has a pair of 2.5 GbE ports, while the Eero 7 Pro boasts two 5 GbE ports. Both routers boast a wireless range of up to 2,000 square feet, which you can expand by adding another Eero router to your home (even if it's a different model of Eero router).

A single Eero 7 router costs $170, while the Pro 7 is $300. Pricing jumps up to a respective $280 and $550 if you buy a two-pack, or $350 and $700 for a three-pack.

As for whether you should buy these new Wi-Fi 7 routers—it's complicated. Most people should be shopping for a router with 6GHz connectivity, which reduces wireless congestion (particularly in apartment buildings and townhouses) by providing a "new lane" alongside the traditional 5GHz and 2.4GHz bands. The eero 7 doesn't offer 6GHz connectivity—it's just a really fast dual-band router. I think that most people should opt for the 6GHz-capable Eero Pro 6E, but it costs about $100 more than the new Eero 7, and it only has one 2.5 GbE port.

Those who aren't dealing with wireless congestion, or those who prefer high-speed wired connectivity over Wi-Fi, will gain more from the new Eero 7 than the Eero Pro 6E. It's a faster router with a more robust Ethernet selection. But the old Pro 6E is the better option for the average person, full stop.

And then there's the Eero Pro 7, which is a good-yet-awkward solution for enthusiasts who value both wireless and wired connectivity. It supports the 6GHz band, it features a pair of 5 GbE ports, and it can achieve wireless speeds up to 3.9 Gbps—great if you pay for multi-gig internet or own some fancy home server hardware. But last year's Eero Max 7 offers twice the speed, double the port selection, two-times more RAM (which ensures better stability for high-bandwidth tasks), and a 25% greater wireless range. If you need high-end functionality, I suggest that you spend the extra ~$250 on the Eero Max 7. It'll be a better investment than the Eero Pro 7, at least in the long term.

To summarize, if you just want a good router, I think that the Eero Pro 6E is generally a better choice than the Eero 7. And if the Eero Pro 7's functionality appeals to you, I strongly suggest that you consider buying the Max 7 instead. "Buy the router that costs twice as much money" isn't a very appealing statement, obviously, so my third (and possibly best) suggestion is to do nothing. Wi-Fi 7 routers are only getting cheaper. Give it a year or two, and you'll save some money on your upgrade.

Pre-orders for the Eero 7 and Eero Pro 7 are open today, with deliveries beginning February 26th. Pricing starts at $170 and $300, respectively.

