Key Takeaways The Edifier Stax Spirit S5 offer remarkable sound quality and codec support.

Unfortunately, there is no active noise-canceling despite its high price.

Comfortable, crisp call quality, and an exceptional 80-hour battery life.

Audiophile headphones and earbuds are a unique class of products that toe the line between consumer-grade and professional in-studio hardware. One particular type of headset style you’ll hear enthusiasts raving about is planar magnetic technology. Unlike traditional headphones, a set of planar-equipped cans ditches traditional drivers in favor of a vibrating film to generate sound waves. The end result: articulate and highly immersive audio.

Over the last few years, brands like Edifier have dug deep into planar magnetic designs, and I had the opportunity to test out the company’s latest and greatest: the Edifier STAX Spirit S5 headphones. I had some doubts going into this review—mostly around the fact that the Spirit S5 cost $500 and don’t have active noise-canceling. That being said, I’m always glad to be proven wrong by cutting-edge AV devices, and the Spirit S5 cans quickly put me in my place.

Edifier Stax Spirit S5 7 / 10 STAX SPIRIT S5 utilizes planar magnetic drivers with EqualMass diaphragm for uniform driving force across the surface, ensuring original sound, low distortion, and fast response. Pros Remarkable sound and call quality

Unparalleled codec support

Not as bulky as other planar headsets

Solid companion app Cons No ANC

Very expensive

Price and Availability

The Edifier STAX Spirit S5 is a $500 pair of headphones. Right now, the S5 is only available through Edifier. While an Amazon listing exists, the site lists the headphones as temporarily unavailable.

Specifications Battery Life Up to 80 hours Brand Edifier Frequency Response 10Hz-40kHz Connection Type Bluetooth 5.4, USB-C, 3.5mm Foldable Yes Charging type USB-C Chip Qualcomm QCC5181 SoC Supported codecs LHDC, LDAC, Snapdragon Sound, aptX Lossless and Adaptive, SBC, AAC Expand

One of the Best Planar Designs Out There

Jerome Thomas / How-To Geek

Planar headphones can get pretty big, so I was relieved to find what I considered to be an average-sized headset when popping open the Spirit S5 box.

While not as massive as competitive planar cans, the S5 definitely have some bulk behind them. I found them relatively comfortable to wear for long periods of time, but you can definitely feel the weight after a while. As far as materials and finish go, I’m giving the S5 top marks. Thanks to a minimalist matte black shell, pads, and canvas case, Edifier’s new flagship is more on par with the Sony WF-1000XM5 or Bose QuietComfort Ultra, at least as far as cosmetics are concerned.

The Spirit S5 actually comes with two sets of ear pads: a lambskin pair already attached to the headphones and a cooling mesh kit in the box. While I preferred the latter for longer wear times, both sets allowed the S5 to fit securely over my ears, and the padded headband protected the top of my noggin.

Jerome Thomas / How-To Geek

Buttons and ports are spread between both ear cups, with the left housing the S5’s 3.5mm auxiliary output and the right being home to the volume controls, power on/off, multi-function key (customizable in the Edifier ConneX app), USB-C port, and Bluetooth pairing button. You’ll also find an LED indicator on the right cup. Over the week or so that I tested the headphones, the controls were always responsive, and I loved knowing that all the buttons I needed were always on the right cup.

Additional box contents should include a carrying case, a 3.5mm aux cable, a 3.5mm to 6.35mm adapter, a USB-C cable, an earpad pick, two earpad pouches, and a user manual.

Exactly How a $500 Pair of Headphones Should Sound

Jerome Thomas / How-To Geek

The Spirit S5 is a meticulously engineered pair of reference-grade headphones that leverage Edifier’s experience with planar tech (check out the Edifier Stax Spirit S3) and Gen 2 EqualMass Wiring Technology. The latter reduces harmonic distortion to near zero through a symmetric wiring structure. This helps reinforce the diaphragm, leading to a more balanced and detailed sound.

The Bluetooth capabilities and hi-res support of the Spirit S5 floored me. Designed around the Bluetooth 5.4 wireless standard, the S5 is equipped with Qualcomm’s QCC5181 SoC, which is an audio chipset like no other. This industry-lauded processor lets the S5 decode LHDC, LDAC, Snapdragon Sound, aptX Lossless and Adaptive formats, and SBC and AAC codecs. The three bonus connectivity features are Google Fast Pair, Bluetooth Multipoint, and a low latency Game Mode.

Specs are one thing, but how do the Spirit S5 headphones actually sound? Quite remarkable. From one genre to the next, the S5 performed admirably when listening to music and podcasts, but they were also pretty great for watching movies and playing video games. Because these are planar cans, there are no active noise-canceling features to use. To that point, most of the time, I actually forgot I wasn’t using ANC headphones. The S5 ear pads created enough of a seal to cancel out a lot of low-end background noise.

As for audio quality, you can expect some pretty bold presentation across the board. Randy Newman’s Monsters, Inc. soundtrack is a tour de force of bouncy jazz numbers and orchestral compositions that sounded all the more delightful using the Spirit S5. Planar drivers tend to hone in on details that may otherwise be buried in an audio mix. Waternoose is Waiting soars up and down in volume, a decibel-roller coaster, the S5 did a nice job of wrangling. Of particular note was how much presence the xylophone and other percussive elements showcased, even as other instruments phased in and out of the mix.

Switching over to singer-songwriter tracks, Nick Drake’s Pink Moon can get anyone near tears, never mind listening to it through one of the coziest pairs of planar headphones money can buy. Drake’s gentle vocal delivery and intimate acoustic guitar work were front and center throughout the entire song. I loved what I heard so much that I ended up listening to the entire Pink Moon album.

Believe it or not, rock and metal sounded decent through the Spirit S5, too, though tracks like All Out War’s Soaked in Torment did prove a bit too aggressive for the world of Planar. Mind you, these aren’t loud-music headphones. I also made a few EQ modifications to make the cans a little more six-string-friendly.

Crisp-Clear Call Quality

The Spirit S5 may not be the first pair of headphones you think of when making phone calls (mostly considering the price point), but some thoughtful Edifier engineering makes them one of the best. Thanks to the Qualcomm aptX Voice tech and dual noise reduction mics, talking to someone in a quiet indoor space through the Spirit S5 is a dream come true.

However, these aren’t waterproof cans, and I do recall the lack of ANC. So, while you may literally be able to hear the person you’re on a call with if speaking outdoors, wind noise and traffic sounds tend to filter in.

Some of the Best Battery Life: Bar-None

Jerome Thomas / How-To Geek

Edifier claims the Spirit S5 should provide up to 80 hours of battery life on a full charge. This estimation was reached by testing at 80% volume using the AAC codec. While louder settings and higher bitrate formats will likely drain the battery faster, I never once needed to recharge my test pair over the week or so I used them.

I’m also a fan of loud music and like a good amount of bass in my EQ. Still, at the end of the testing week, the S5 had more than 80% battery life remaining.

It's Edifier ConneX You Want (Not Edifier Connect)

Close

The Edifier ConneX app—available for iPhone and Android—is a simple and intuitive headphone companion app. Do make sure you download the ConneX app, though, as I accidentally installed Edifier Connect during my first visit to the App Store. This is a different version of Edifier’s mobile software that isn’t compatible with the Spirit S5.

I always enjoy an easy-to-navigate UI, and Edifier’s app gets started on the right foot. The app's main page is a quick-access settings dashboard for the S5, giving you direct links to sound effects (EQ presets) and a game mode toggle. A handy battery life indicator hangs out at the top of this screen.

On the sound effects page, you can choose between Original, Dynamic, and Monitor presets for existing presets. When you choose Customized, you’ll be able to create your own listening profile by way of a four-band EQ.

Back on the main page, you can access additional Spirit S5 customizations by tapping the settings icon in the top-right corner of the screen. While you won’t be able to change too much about how the S5 functions, tapping “Control Settings” will let you re-map single-tap and long-presses for the multi-function button.

Should You Buy the Edifier Stax Spirit S5?

Planar magnetic headphones don’t usually look, sound, or feel like regular headphones. However, the Edifier Stax Spirit S5's premium drivers and smaller build give it a fighting chance against some of the best headphones on the market.

At $500 and without ANC, Edifier’s latest and greatest may not make sense for all listeners, but those searching for one of the most detail-rich and comfortable planar headsets money can buy should be quite happy!