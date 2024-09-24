Ecovacs has introduced a new line of entry-level models called the N-Family. The N-Family consists of two series: the N30 OMNI and the N20, with the N20 having a PRO and PRO Plus version. While robot vacuums might all seem the same, these models go a step further to make them as hassle-free as possible.

The N20 series is designed for first-time robot vacuum users. The N20 models have a suction power of 8,000Pa and ZeroTangle brushes designed to prevent hair wrapping. They also have a powered vibrating mopping system to deep scrub as they move. With its intelligent electronic water flow control, you can make sure it doesn't accidentally wet or scrub your carpets. Like most robot vacuums, they have a laser to map and navigate the floor, so you won't need to worry about directing it.

Ecovacs

What's interesting is the Plus Pro version comes with Cyclonic Auto-Empty Stations. These low-noise cyclone stations use a vortex whirlwind to separate and filtrate your robot vacuum. This prevents the vacuum from clogging with pet hair and debris, which prevents suction loss. This station is bagless, so there's also no worry about that extra cost, but you will likely need to remember to empty the station after multiple uses. This is a great option for first-time robot vacuum owners, as it requires less maintenance.

The N30 OMNI is the flagship model of the N-Family. Its suction is stronger at 10,000 Pa, which is the highest in its price range. It comes with everything that the Plus Pro does but takes a step further with its deep clean. The mopping system has dual spinning pads and a TruEdge Adaptive Edge Mopping system that makes sure every corner is covered. This works by extending the mopping pads outward for corners and then retracting them to focus on a precise and thorough cleaning.

Ecovacs

The N30 OMNI comes with a central station similar to the N20 Plus Pro, but with a few differences. The N30 OMNI station has one-tap self-cleaning, auto-empty, mop washing, and hot air drying capabilities. Its auto-release feature will also automatically dispense cleaning solution onto the mopping pads before each clean. It's uncommon to see self-maintenance like this outside the iRobot vacuums.

The N30 OMNI is available for $799 at Amazon and Ecovacs' official website, but it will soon be available at Best Buy and Costco. The N20 PRO PLUS ($549.99) and N20 PRO ($259.99) are also available online through Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart, and Ecovacs' official website.

Source: Ecovacs