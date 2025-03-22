Summary X8 Pro Omni boasts 18,000 Pa suction power and an extendable mopping roller for effective cleaning.

The robot's LiDAR mapping, voice assistant, and auto-emptying station offer a comprehensive cleaning experience.

Ecovacs app customization and sleek design enhance user experience, but long-term reliability concerns exist.

The promise of a truly autonomous cleaning machine is always tempting, and Ecovacs has been approaching it from a variety of angles over the years. The Ecovacs Deebot X8 Pro Omni is one of their latest attempts. It amps up the suction power and ditches the traditional mopping pads for a roller. There’s a lot to like about the improvements.

Ecovacs Deebot X8 PRO OMNI 7 / 10 The Ecovacs Deebot X8 Pro Omni is a premium robot vacuum and mop that aims to take the hassle out of cleaning. It boasts powerful 18,000 Pa suction, an innovative extendable mopping roller for superior edge cleaning, and an auto-emptying station with automatic detergent dispensing. With advanced LiDAR mapping and a dedicated voice assistant, the X8 Pro Omni offers a comprehensive and convenient cleaning experience, though some long-term reliability concerns exist. Pros & Cons Unique extendable mop does a great job at reaching corners

Great suction power and extensive vacuum options

Docking station looks nice and isn't too bulky

Ecovacs app has tons of customization to fit your needs Ecovacs app can be hard to navigate

Concerns about long-term performance $1300 at Ecovacs $1300 at Amazon

Price and Availability

The Ecovacs Deebot X8 Pro Omni is available now and can generally be found in the price range between $1,169.99 and $1,299.99. It’s being sold through Amazon and directly through the Ecovacs website. The X8 Pro Omni is only available in black.

Premium Design That Doesn’t Look Out of Place

Joe Fedewa / How-To Geek

Let’s be honest: robot vacuums aren’t the most attractive tech gadgets around. Ecovacs has some nice-looking models but some clunkers as well. Thankfully, the Deebot X8 Pro Omni is one of the most attractive in the bunch.

The last time I used an Ecovacs robot vacuum was the square Deebot X2 Omni.

While I liked how the square design allowed for better corner reaching, it definitely looked a bit odd. The X8 Pro sports a more typical round design, but it compensates for the lack of corners with a very cool feature I’ll touch on later.