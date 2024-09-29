This article is sponsored by Ecovacs. Product choices and opinions expressed are from the sponsor and do not reflect the views of How-to Geek editorial staff.

With a mission to empower homeowners through its pioneering and revolutionary robotic vacuum cleaners, ECOVACS is the preferred choice of millions of users worldwide.

The new DEEBOT N30 OMNI robot vacuum family is designed around the everyday needs and lives of modern families. These intelligent cleaning solutions keep your home spotless and hygienic with superior cleaning technologies. And its unparalleled hands-free cleaning and maintenance are sure to keep you happy.

Keep your home clean from edge to edge and free of pet hair messes and stubborn stains with the DEEBOT N30 OMNI and DEEBOT N30 PRO OMNI.

DEEBOT N30 OMNI: Advanced Cleaning for Modern Families

Everything you've wanted in a robot vacuum is all there in the revolutionary DEEBOT N30 Omni: future-forward cleaning technologies, an advanced self-cleaning OMNI station, powerful 10,000Pa suction, and intelligent surface mapping and navigation.

ZeroTangle Anti-Tangle 2.0: Designed for Pets

Pets are great. But cleaning the hair they shed across your home can be a pain, especially when you like everything neat and clean.

Put the DEEBOT N30 OMNI in charge and watch the upgraded ZeroTangle 2.0 Anti-Tangle technology make pet hair and long human hair disappear.

Using new cyclone comb anti-tangle technology with triple V-shaped structures, DEEBOT N30 OMNI keeps your home sparkling with 99.8% floor cleaning efficiency, while preventing hair from tangling.

This three-step cleaning process employs an innovative 45° V-shaped anti-tangle bristle to lift hair from surfaces. A V-shaped spiral brush then gathers the lifted hair to the center, while the V-shaped comb array teeth keep vibrating, dynamically untangling hair in the robot vacuum. The result is a 0% hair tangling rate, which enhances the robot's suction efficiency to pull all the hair into the dustbin.

Whether dog or cat hair of up to 10cm, mid-length hair of up to 25cm, or long female hair of up to 50cm, ZeroTangle 2.0 can tackle them all with a floor cleaning efficiency of 99.8%. Now, there's no need to get your hands dirty to untangle hair from the cleaning brush.

TruEdge Adaptive Edge: Ensuring a Healthy Home

You'll agree that maintaining a clean home ensures a good, healthy environment for your family. The DEEBOT N30 OMNI can help you keep your home interiors dirt-free from edge to edge.

The TruEdge Adaptive Edge technology in DEEBOT N30 OMNI enables it to clean narrow spaces, like tight corners and edges, which ordinary robot vacuums can't reach.

This adaptive technology features advanced algorithms and a continuously hovering mechanical arm that adapts to obstacles. With it, the N30 OMNI can clean from a minimum edge distance of 1mm and with 98% edge vacuuming and mopping coverage. So, the robot hugs walls, corners, and even furniture legs closely, missing no spots.

N30 OMNI also detects carpets and auto-lifts the mops by 9mm as it moves over them from the floor. Your carpets will stay dry with the wet mops tucked up inside the robot. Over the carpet, N30 OMNI switches to a higher-suction power to vacuum deep-seated dirt, hair, and debris.

DEEBOT N30 OMNI also ensures super clean and hygienic surfaces with its upgraded OZMO Turbo 2.0 Rotating Mopping System. Powered by a 25,000RPM motor, OZMO Turbo 2.0 scrubs floors just like a human would: with a heavy hand and fast, circular strokes.

The robot's circular mops scrub at constant 6N downward pressure while rotating at 200 RPM per minute. Your floors get a deep cleaning treatment, which removes all messes, from accidental spills to stubborn dried-on stains.

You can relax knowing floors and carpets are stain-free and safe for your toddler to enjoy his crawling adventures across various rooms.

10,000Pa Suction: Power to Clean it All

If you live in an apartment or an independent house with multiple floors, the mighty power of 10,000Pa suction will keep your home spotless.

The unique straight-through and robust duct design reduces vacuum loss and enhances its suction efficiency for thorough cleaning.

Moreover, an advanced motor and innovative airflow technology enable the robot vacuum to clean your hardwood floors and tiles and suck out deep-seated dust from carpets.

Equipped for whole-house cleaning, DEEBOT N30 OMNI can efficiently tackle floors of different surfaces, carpets, and rugs, cleaning everything from breakfast crumbs, party spills, and cat food to human and pet hair, and even fine dust.

All-In-One OMNI Station: Convenience That Sets You Free

If you are looking for ways to ensure more quality time in your busy life, the All-In-One OMNI station of the N30 OMNI will delight you with its hands-free maintenance.

Integrating advanced automation and numerous innovations, the OMNI station self-empties the dust and seals it in a large 2.6L dust bag. Then, it washes the two mops with cold water and dries them with 104℉ hot air to prevent odors and keep your home smelling fresh.

The OMNI station sports an easy maintenance design with a fully detachable base plate for easier cleaning. And the innovative filtration system lets you enjoy a maintenance-free operation of 150 days. Moreover, the 2.6L dust bag can hold dust for up to 75 days, so you don't need to empty it frequently.

And you'll love the unmatched convenience of putting the robot into its self-cleaning mode with a touch.

Unique Floor and Mop Cleaner That Enhances Cleaning Efficiency

You don't need to refill cleaning liquids anymore. ECOVACS takes cleaning to the next level with an industry-first floor and mop cleaner.

Specially formulated for DEEBOTs, this cleaning agent comes in a small stick that fits into the robot. You can clean wooden floors, laminate flooring, ceramic tiles, and marble surfaces and enjoy the freshness and protection of its antibacterial composition for up to 30 days.

Advanced Mapping, Navigation, and Obstacle Avoidance

Sporting TrueMapping 2.0, the DEEBOT OMNI N30 quickly scans and maps a 100 sq. mt. space in your home in just six minutes.

TrueDetect 3.0 3D navigation enables the robot to move smoothly and clean your home uninterruptedly, avoiding collisions and preventing damage to furniture. So, you can schedule cleaning across rooms with different surfaces of varying levels.

The DEEBOT N30 can enter higher wet or dry areas by climbing thresholds up to 20mm high. Moreover, its powerful battery lets you run the DEEBOT for 320 minutes on a single charge, perfect for longer whole-home cleaning sessions.

Seamless Control for Easy Operation

ECOVACS has made the N30 OMNI experience even easier with a simple yet empowering ECOVACS HOME mobile app.

Use it to set suction power and water levels and schedule cleaning for your entire home or a specific area. Choose carpet cleaning modes to auto-lift, bypass, or vacuum and mop at a go, adjust charging times, and schedule cleaning while on holiday.

Moreover, desktop widgets and Dynamic Island support let you control the DEEBOT N30 OMNI with your iPhone. You can also run this intelligent robot vacuum with your Apple Watch!

ECOVAS DEEBOT N30 OMNI The revolutionary Deebot N30 Omni combines high-performance and hands-free cleaning. Futuristic technologies like Zero Tangle 2.0, TruEdge Adaptive Edge Mopping, and TrueDetect 3D with 10,000Pa suction power keep your home spotless. Plus its All-In-One Omni Station offers hands-free maintenance, At a price that makes it a no-brainer! $800 at Amazon

DEEBOT N30 PRO OMNI: Advanced Self-Maintenance With Hot Water Washing

DEEBOT N30 PRO OMNI delivers the ultimate cleaning experience of the N30 OMNI with the added power of hot water mop washing in its more advanced OMNI station.

The automatic 140℉ hot water mop washing eliminates the most stubborn stains, restoring the mops to a fresh, hygienic, clean state. Enjoy hands-free maintenance like never before!

ECOVACS DEEBOT N30 PRO OMNI DEEBOT N30 PRO OMNI offers a no-compromise professional home cleaning experience. It features ZeroTangle 2.0, TrueEdge Adaptive Mopping, 10,000Pa suction, TrueMapping 2.0, TrueDetect 3.0 3D obstacle avoidance, and an advanced OMNI station with automatic hot water mop washing. All at a delightfully affordable price. See at Amazon

