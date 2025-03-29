Summary Ear tip fit tests can help you choose the best ear tip size for ideal sound and isolation performance.

Fit tests detect sound leakage around ear tips to ensure a proper seal.

Fit tests may help but may not be perfectly accurate, and are best combined with your own personal judgment.

If you've bought a new pair of earbuds and downloaded an accompanying app on your phone, you may have noticed an in-app ear tip fit test. Here's what that is, how it works, and why fit matters.

What’s the Point of a Fit Test?

When you get a new pair of earbuds, you want to get to enjoy them as soon as possible. But the key to actually enjoying your earbuds is making sure they fit in your ears properly, of course. In comes the fit test, which helps you determine which ear tip size to use with your earbuds.

Having the right size ear tips on your earbuds is vital for getting the best sound quality, sound isolation, and, if applicable, best noise cancelling performance possible. Earbuds are so much more than just the drivers inside of them. Testing your fit and adjusting it accordingly ensures you get everything out of your earbuds that you can.

Justin Duino / How-To Geek

How, you may ask, does a software-based fit test tell you what you should be able to tell from feel and hearing alone? The answer is that, while your own senses will always be superior to anything your phone can ever tell you, ear tip fit tests are just an extra tool to confirm whether you've got sound leaking around the seal of your ear tips.