If you're a Windows user who wants it all, the new Dynabook Portégé Z40L-N laptop might be what you're looking for. It's thin yet incredibly light while packing a durable alloy frame and a user-replaceable battery. Here's what you need to know about this new Copilot+ laptop.

Dynabook, known for its rugged yet lightweight machines, announced its latest and greatest Z40L-N laptop. The Portégé line often delivers some of the thinnest or lightest laptops around, and this one is no exception. The all-new Portégé Z40L-N is a 14-inch Windows Copilot+PC with powerful Intel Ultra (series 2) processors, weighing under 1kg or 2.2 lbs. There aren't many larger laptops under 2.2 lbs, especially ones as durable as this. Another example is the LG Gram lineup, which consistently has some of the lightest models on the market.

Dynabook

While durable and lightweight laptops are great, what makes this one impressive is Dynabook takes things a step further and adds a user-replaceable battery. As our devices continue to shrink in size and thickness, features like replaceable batteries, ports, and upgradable RAM all continue to disappear.

With the Dynabook Portégé Z40L-N, you're getting an uber-lightweight machine that is still durable enough to earn a MIL-SPEC certification. That's likely due to the magnesium alloy chassis. Dynabook says it's resilient to drops, shock, and extreme conditions, which is why it meets MIL-STD-810H durability standards.

Obviously, not everyone wants the thinnest laptop in the world, as that often comes with trade-offs. Even with its relatively thin form factor and lightweight design, Dynabook decided to keep all the essentials. This model retains all your favorite full-size connectivity options, including USB-C/Thunderbolt 4, HDMI, USB-A, and more. No adapters or dongles are required.

Copilot Smarts and a Replaceable Battery

In case you're wondering, another aspect of this machine is the , which combine with the design to make it one of Dynabook's best options yet. The Copilot+ PC is a new category of Windows computers, spanning laptops, desktops, and tablets. This laptop is yet another Copilot+ PC, which are intended to provide great performance and battery life with the ability to run local AI and machine learning models.

Every Copilot+ PC includes a dedicated neural processing unit, or NPU, to run local machine learning (ML) or help with all the AI smarts that are being added to devices these days. The Dynabook Z40L-N integrates the latest Intel Core Ultra processors (Series 2) with four times more powerful NPUs for all that AI acceleration. It's also equipped with Wi-Fi 7 and Intel Arc Graphics.

As you can imagine, being a Copilot+PC laptop, you'll enjoy all sorts of AI smarts. The company detailed a few in its announcement, designed to help business professionals get work done. Some of those include Live Captions, to automatically transcribe audio or text on the screen. Fancy gesture controls for touch-free navigation, which is helpful during slideshows and presentations, enterprise-grade security with chip-to-cloud protection, and more.

Then, as part of every Copilot+ PC, you'll gain access to Windows Studio Effects using AI, enhancing video calls, improving lighting, and taking advantage of eye contact correction—which helps deliver a professional on-screen presence during meets or conference calls.

Fun fact: Dynabook is an independently operated company, majority-owned by Sharp, which bought up Toshiba's laptop business a few years ago and started selling machines under the Dynabook name.

Unfortunately, Dynabook didn't share all the nitty-gritty details of its latest Portégé laptop. We don't know exactly which CPU options are available, the RAM and storage configurations, but it will start at $1,699. Backed by Dynabook's 3-year warranty, the all-new rugged, durable, and capable Portégé Z40L-N will be available starting later today from Dynabook's authorized partners.

Source: Dynabook