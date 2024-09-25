Duolingo is best known for helping you learn another language for free, whether you want to pick up a few keywords before a holiday or you're aiming a little higher. Now, the company has announced the release of a piano to accompany the app's recently added piano-learning capability.

With over 103 million monthly active users, it's no surprise that Duolingo decided to expand its offering. Indeed, in October last year, the self-learning app introduced a free music course that teaches people "music literacy, including reading and identifying notes and playing familiar songs" using the teaching style that Duolingo is famous for—"game-like exercises that keep you focused and engaged."

In the months since this musical launch, people have used an on-screen keyboard, which, while useful, isn't quite the same as learning on a real piano. That's where Duolingo now has you covered, having unveiled a portable digital piano that pairs with the app and connects as a MIDI (Musical Instrument Digital Interface) over USB-C.

The mini-piano has three octaves, whose velocity-sensitive keys give the impression you're playing on a full-size piano. The device comes with in-built stereo speakers and a rechargeable battery, meaning you can get practicing whenever you want, wherever you are. It also comes with a wooden stand, which sits on top of the keyboard and holds your phone while you follow along on the Duolingo app. What's more, the piano's solid wood side panels and fabric top give it an aura of quality.

On the back are ports for headphones, a sustain pedal, and an octave shifter, adding to the device's authenticity, flexibility, and portability. Duolingo has partnered with Loog to bring this nifty device to the shelves, and it's no surprise, given how similar the Duolingo piano looks to Loog's existing portable piano.

If you want to get your hands on Duolingo's new piano, it'll cost you $249 (the same price as the original Loog piano). But you'll have to wait—you can pre-order today directly from Duolingo, with shipping scheduled for November 2024.

Source: Duolingo Store, Duolingo Blog