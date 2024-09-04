In some movies or shows, either intentionally or not, it can be difficult to hear dialogue audio, forcing you to either turn up your volume or turn on subtitles. Now, a potential solution to this conundrum might finally be here.

DTS has introduced a new technology called DTS Clear Dialogue, an AI-based solution designed to tackle the persistent problem of unclear dialogue in television audio. This tech wants to improve dialogue intelligibility, therefore greatly improving how you listen to dialogue in movies and shows.

According to a survey quoted by DTS, the problem of people not being able to hear people speaking in movies or TV shows (even if the viewer doesn't have a hearing impairment) is widespread—over 84% of people agreed to have had problems understanding dialogue. As a result, many resort to captions or subtitles, with 30% relying on them constantly. Personally, I keep subtitles turned on all the time, and it has become a habit. If you don't want to have to rely on them, DTS Clear Dialogue aims to eliminate this workaround by enhancing dialogue clarity through advanced AI audio processing and machine learning.

The technology identifies, separates, and enhances dialogue, making it more distinct regardless of language or content type. It empowers users to tailor their audio settings with personalized profiles, accommodating individual hearing abilities, listening environments, and preferences.

By making the dialogue in our movies better through AI black magic, DTS Clear Dialogue not only benefits viewers but also content creators, advertisers, and TV manufacturers. This is something that TVs will need to either ship out of the box or gain through an update, and it's not clear which TV manufacturers, if any, are currently on board with this. Whenever someone adopts it, though, it will likely be a selling point or a change listed in an OTA update, so you'll know when you get it.

Source: DTS / Xperi Inc