The guidance computer used in the Apollo lunar landings has been turned into a cool calculator watch. It has a stopwatch, GPS, and the promise of future updates with more functionality.

A British startup aptly named Apollo Instruments is behind the DSKY Moonwatch, which it calls "a wearable representation of the astronaut interface for the historic Apollo guidance computer that played a pivotal role in the Apollo space missions." The company used the original design specification from the MIT Instrumentation Laboratory to create a wrist-sized replica of the guidance computer with a built-in display and a keypad.

This is an actual calculator watch that also happens to have some additional functions. For example, it has a built-in GPS for precise location positioning and waypoint navigation, but not accurate guidance and navigation. The built-in battery provides enough juice for 24 hours of uninterrupted operation.

Apollo Instruments

It looks like the briefcase-sized Apollo guidance computers from Apollo's command and lunar modules, only miniaturized. It can perform calculations, use a stopwatch, and set timers. The stainless steel case is coated in ceramic, and the leather strap is available in black or brown.

The adventurous types can even write programs for this thing using an open-source framework. For example, an 8-channel digital I/O port can be programmed to connect to breadboard interfaces, development enclosures, and robotic devices. There's even a software update mechanism to push fixes and new features over the air in the future, including new capabilities created by community contributions.

Apollo Instruments

While you won't want to wear DSYK Moonwatch on your wrist all day long, the thing is definitely a conversation starter for anyone interested in astronomy, space, or the Moon landing.

It's remarkable to think that a phone in your pocket has way more processing than the Apollo Guidance Computer could ever deram of. It's even crazier to think we owe today's smartphones and consumer electronics to the Apollo mission. According to the National Air and Space Museum, the Apollo Guidance Computer was the first device to use silicon microchips, which were developed specifically for this mission.

The DSYK Moonwatch can be yours in exchange for £649, or approximately $812, with a deposit payment of £240 ($300). It's expected to start shipping sometime in the first quarter of 2025.

Source: Apollo Instruments via The Verge