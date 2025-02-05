This article is sponsored by Dreame. Product choices and opinions expressed are from the sponsor and do not reflect the views of How-to Geek editorial staff.

With modern home tech making maintaining smart homes a breeze, you may think automated cleaning devices can't get any better.

Dreame invites you to reimagine and rethink with its all-new X50 Ultra robot vacuum.

This revolutionary cleaning bot sports the ProLeap™ system with a wheeled design to navigate your home like never before. Advanced cleaning tech and innovations remove all messes and the toughest stains, pick up 100% pet and human hair, and the all-in-one dock keeps the robot clean and always ready for use.

Omni-Sensitive and Smart Obstacle Avoidance

Dreame X50 Ultra is your passport to the future of cleaning. It's a stunning robot vacuum with amazing and empowering innovations that vibe with the aesthetics and tech of your modern smart home.

ProLeap™ System With Dreame's First Retractable Robotic Legs

Dreame X50 Ultra overcomes the challenge of navigating complex home layouts and passing previously insurmountable obstacles with its path-breaking ProLeap system.

X50 Ultra's wheeled design enables it to rise and climb over obstacles with a height of up to 6 cm. These include 6 cm double-layer thresholds of 1.8 cm+4.2 cm and a 4.2cm vertical step. Moreover, it can cross 4 cm and higher steps with a climbing mat of 1.5 cm+4.5 cm and leap over chairs with U-shaped legs.

Moreover, integrated shock absorbers prevent the robot from bumping into obstacles and getting stuck, enabling quieter, more efficient, and uninterrupted cleaning.

The simple and snappy Dreamhome app makes smart obstacle avoidance easier by letting you set Synchronized Obstacle Crossing for thresholds or Hurdle-style Obstacle Crossing for sliding door tracks.

VersaLift™ Navigation to Clean Under Low Furniture

Almost no area of your home would be out of reach for the X50 Ultra.

The innovative VersaLift navigation DToF LiDAR atop the robot can take a 360-degree scan of your home interiors to create detailed 3D maps. So, the X50 Ultra can maneuver precisely on its programmed path and avoid obstacles with the AI Action camera and intelligent algorithms.

Approaching low-clearance furniture like beds, sofas, coffee tables, and cabinets, VersaLift Navigation lowers the DToF radar to glide under low furniture and clean underneath.

With a height dropped to just 89mm, the robot can navigate under most objects around your home with its ultra-powerful AI Action camera powered by Dreame's unique SLAM navigation. Enjoy 100% cleaning of narrow areas with no blind spots missed.

Whether your home has a complex layout or multiple and varied cleaning areas, X50 Ultra will keep your surroundings clean and hygienic.

3DAdapt™ Smart Obstacle Avoidance

With the ability to accurately detect up to 200 types of objects with its 3D structured light and AI action camera, X50 Ultra ensures quick, break-free, and seamless cleaning. It can identify socks, toys, books, shoes, chargers, and even pet waste.

X50 Ultra's intelligent 3DAdapt Smart Obstacle Avoidance features built-in LED lights that guide the robot by enabling early detection of objects and obstacles.

When the X50 Ultra cleans dimly lit areas, such as under the bed or at night, the lights illuminate its path and enable obstacle avoidance.

The advanced tech creates a detailed 3D map to detect and avoid smaller items like wiring and socks while safely navigating closer to bigger obstacles such as shoes and chargers.

Powerful and Edge-To-Edge Dry and Wet Cleaning

The power of 20,000Pa Vormax Suction, a Dreame original HyperStream™ Detangling DuoBrush, extendable Dual Flex Arm tech, and individual innovations for wet and dry cleaning make X50 Ultra the robot vacuum of your dreams.

HyperStream™ Detangling DuoBrush

See hair no more on carpets and floors and enjoy hands-free maintenance as the X50 Ultra will hyper-clean 100% of tangled hair.

Featuring a Bristled Rubber Brush for hard floors and a TPU Rubber Brush for carpets, the HyperStream Detangling system can handle hair up to 30cm long to keep your whole house clean.

The bristled rubber brush enables complete contact to capture dust and long hair from every corner and edge. The soft TPU Brush effortlessly and gently glides over surfaces to lift debris, large particles, and pet hair for a thorough clean.

The DuoBrush system has the brushes secured only from one end, which ensures that the vacuumed hair travels to the free end and gets sucked into the dustbin.

Dual Flex Arm Technology With SideReach and MopExtend

The side and main brushes of the X50 Ultra can extend and reach out to clean the tightest corners of your home.

This Dual Flex Arm Technology ensures 100% corner-cleaning, even under furniture.

Moreover, the MopExtend™ RoboSwing Technology can wash sticky messes along walls, irregular corners, and furniture edges. With MopExtend, one mop enters deep up to 4 cm into nooks and corners to clean under low couches and sofas.

Power-Packed 20,000Pa Vormax Suction

With the ability to spin up to 90,000 RPM, the TurboForce motor achieves powerful 20,000Pa Vormax Suction to suck up scraps of paper, cat litter, dust, hair, and even debris from deep floor gaps.

Party spills, pet food, snack crumbs, and dried coffee and juice stains are no match for the Vormax power of X50 Ultra, which you'll find surprisingly quiet and efficient.

All-in-One Power Dock for Hands-Free Maintenance

A game-changing addition to the X50 Ultra's Power Dock is the AceClean™ DryBoard. Unlike Dreame's previous robots, it doesn't clean the mop pads by scrubbing them. Instead, it features a high-temperature 20-spray system that sprays hot water on the mop pads as they spin.

With 176℉ hot water sprays targeting the washboard evenly, dirt and stains are removed and effectively filtered out to achieve up to 99.99% mop pad stain removal.

X50 Ultra’s integrated washboard design also features a suction port that sucks dirty water away after it is filtered, leaving fewer odors on the washboard.

Plus, the auto maintenance dock keeps you free via its Automatic Hot Air Mop Drying, Auto Tank Water Refilling, and Cleaning Solution Refilling. Moreover, Auto Dust Emptying in the spacious 3.2L dust bag frees you from emptying dust for up to 100 days.

Intelligent Precision to Clean Your Way

Developed to understand your obsession for precise and complete cleanliness, X50 Ultra features the enhanced OmniDirt™ Detection 2.0.

This next-level AI detection visually recognizes dirt types to differentiate between dry, wet, mixed, and large particle dirt, and adjusts the robot's cleaning strategies automatically.

Smart Cleaning Strategies to Keep Your Carpets Clean, Dry, and Safe

Using the Dreamehome app, you can choose Smart Carpet Cleaning strategies depending on the carpet type: long pile, medium pile, short pile, and even Yoga and play mats.

Choose Mop Removal when cleaning your precious long-pile bedroom carpets, and the X50 Ultra will automatically detach the mops. This way, your carpets remain dry as the robot only vacuums them gently.

Mop Lifting raises the mops to 10.5mm to effectively clean short-pile carpets in your living room to prevent moisture. Carpet Avoidance keeps areas with yoga mats and play mats from getting wet and smelly. Or choose Intensive Mode to thoroughly clean a mix of medium and short-pile carpets in the living room.

Also perfect for pet families, the X50 Ultra lets you customize strategies to protect pets. You can customize cleaning for pet zones, set Dynamic Spot Cleaning, monitor and talk to your pets, and find them remotely. The X50 Ultra can also recognize cat litter and pet food.

Moreover, control cleaning with voice commands, even when not connected to the internet. Using intelligent AI, the robot vacuum quickly cleans the area around you by recognizing sound sources and humans without manually setting the zone cleaning through an app.

