This article is sponsored by Dreame. Product choices and opinions expressed are from the sponsor and do not reflect the views of How-To Geek editorial staff.

Spring is here, and with it comes that familiar urge to refresh, reset, and rejuvenate your space. Whether you’re tackling stubborn dust bunnies, deep-cleaning floors, or just giving your home a much-needed glow-up, Dreame is here to help you clean smarter, not harder.

From March 25 through March 31, Dreame is rolling out its biggest Spring Cleaning promotion yet, offering up to 50% off its most advanced cleaning tech. That’s not all, as buyers can also enjoy an extra 5% off with an exclusive discount code.

If your idea of spring cleaning involves lugging around old vacuum cleaners or scrubbing corners on your hands and knees, it’s time for a serious upgrade. Dreame’s intelligent cleaning lineup redefines what a clean home should be—effortless, efficient, and just a tap away.

Dreame’s essential lineup for Spring 2025 can help elevate your home and lifestyle, taking the chore out of home cleaning this season.

Dreame X40 Ultra Robot Vacuum

If you're looking for a robot vacuum that can replace manual cleaning, the Dreame X40 Ultra is your new best friend. This next-generation cleaning machine doesn’t just vacuum and mop, it does it with brainy precision and brute strength.

Equipped with 12,000Pa of suction power and Dreame’s cutting-edge Vormax™ tech, the X40 Ultra lifts dirt, debris, pet hair, and even stubborn stains with ease. Its MopExtend™ RoboSwing system and extendable side brushes mean it can reach deep into corners and along baseboards without skipping a beat.

Whether you have hardwood floors, tile, or carpet, the X40 Ultra adapts on the fly with its OmniDirt™ detection system.

Its AI-powered RGB camera and 3D structured light sensors help it recognize and avoid over 120 types of objects, from cables to slippers, making it ideal for busy homes with pets or kids.

Plus, the X40 Ultra’s fully automated base station takes home cleaning to the next level. It empties the internal dustbin, washes and dries mop pads, refills the water tank, and even mixes the perfect cleaning solution ratio, so you don’t have to lift a finger. With a 3.2-liter dust bag that only needs emptying every 75 days, it practically takes care of itself.

With Dreame’s intuitive Dreamehome app, you can schedule cleanings, customize settings, and even direct the vacuum to target specific areas, all from your phone.

Dreame H12 Pro Wet & Dry Vacuum