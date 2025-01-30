Summary Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) doorbells provide reliable power and network connections in one, eliminating battery hassles and Wi-Fi signal issues.

Setup involves laying network cable, adding a PoE-injector or PoE-ready switch, and connecting a compatible doorbell.

Once you've got a PoE-ready network, you can easily add more devices like security cameras to your network.

Smart doorbells have evolved into high-tech security tools, but Wi-Fi and battery-powered models often bring headaches like weak signals and constant charging. Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) doorbells offer a more reliable, secure, and hassle-free alternative—perfect for anyone seeking a smarter upgrade.

Why Avoid Wi-Fi?

Wi-Fi smart doorbells dominate the market because they’re simple to set up and require little to no technical knowledge. But their convenience ends there. Relying on Wi-Fi for a critical part of your home security has some significant drawbacks.

Power Problems

Wi-Fi doorbells often rely on battery power, meaning you’ll regularly need to recharge or replace their batteries. This maintenance can quickly become a chore—especially if you’re busy or just forgetful, as we all can be at times.

While battery-powered doorbells avoid some of the installation headaches, they create new problems. Most take hours to recharge and may require removing the device temporarily—meaning your doorbell isn’t operational while it’s charging. Keeping spare batteries is an option, but it’s another expense to manage. There's also the ever-creeping clutter that most households are constantly trying to keep at bay. Your doorbell's battery charger and power supply are just another few things to keep track of among all the rest of your things.

I don't know about you, but I already feel overwhelmed at times just keeping my phone, watch, tablet, laptop, and headphones alive throughout the day and ready to head out the door the next morning. Do any of us really need another dying power source to babysit?

Ring

Batteries don’t just need recharging; they also degrade over time, meaning your doorbell’s lifespan could be shorter than expected. Keeping extra batteries on hand can help, but that adds another layer of cost and hassle.

Signal Weakness

Wi-Fi isn’t always reliable for devices like doorbells. For one, doors tend to be far from the center of your home, where your router likely sits. Obstacles like walls, metal doors, or interference from other devices can further degrade the signal.

Additionally, many smart doorbells only support the 2.4GHz WiFi frequency band—standard for smart home devices but often crowded and slower than the newer 5GHz or Wi-Fi 6 bands. Sometimes, WiFi devices prove totally incompatible in cases where routers lack support for discretely splitting the bands.

Lucas Gouveia / How-to Geek | New Africa / Shutterstock

Even if your Wi-Fi connection works most of the time, it’s not as stable as a wired setup. No matter how much wireless technology improves, the superiority of wired setup is a matter of physical law.

A weak or inconsistent signal can lead to missed notifications, laggy video feeds, or complete disconnects. For a device meant to monitor your front door, these issues aren’t just inconveniences—they’re security risks.

Using Power-over-Ethernet for a Doorbell Instead

Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) offers a wired alternative that addresses the most common frustrations with Wi-Fi or battery-powered doorbells. With PoE, a single Ethernet cable provides both power and a reliable network connection to your doorbell. While the initial setup requires more effort, the long-term benefits are well worth it.

To use a PoE doorbell, you’ll need a few key components: a compatible doorbell (see below), a PoE injector or PoE-enabled switch, and a decent Ethernet cable. If you’re running new cables, opt for Cat6 or Cat6a to ensure compatibility with higher data speeds and future-proof your setup.

There are several PoE-capable doorbells on the market, though they’re less common than their Wi-Fi counterparts. Brands like Ring, REOLINK, and Ubiquiti offer models that work with PoE.

Always double-check compatibility with your existing home network and ensure the device supports the features you want, such as two-way audio or motion detection.

Setting Up PoE

Installing a PoE doorbell may sound daunting, but it’s relatively straightforward. In fact, I find it to be a far easier way of connecting, especially in the case of home security devices. For permanent setups, you can run Ethernet cables through walls for a clean, professional look. If you’re renting or don’t want to deal with wall installations, you can tack cables along baseboards or use cable tracks for a tidy appearance.

Once the cable is in place, connect it to a PoE injector or switch. I prefer a switch as it provides a central point of power and isn't exclusive to PoE devices-you can use it to connect to anything on your network.

TP-Link

This device not only powers the doorbell but also connects it to your home network. The final step is configuring the doorbell itself, which is often as simple as following the prompts in its app.

Setting up PoE for your doorbell opens the door to other wired smart devices. Many security cameras, access points, and even Raspberry Pi-based projects can run on PoE. Once you’ve invested in the infrastructure, adding more devices becomes much easier.

Additionally, PoE devices can be connected to a central uninterruptible power supply (UPS), keeping them operational during power outages—a significant advantage for home security.

Other Types of Wired Doorbells

If you’re not ready to invest in PoE, there are simpler wired doorbell options. Traditional low-voltage doorbells with Wi-Fi connectivity can be a good middle ground, especially if your home already has an existing doorbell circuit. However, these setups aren’t without their challenges.

Installing or modifying electrical circuits can be dangerous if you’re inexperienced, and local building codes may require professional installation—especially in commercial settings. Voltage mismatches or outdated wiring can also complicate things. And while these doorbells may seem simpler, they lack the flexibility and future-proofing of a PoE system.

Wi-Fi Isn’t All Bad

Despite its drawbacks, Wi-Fi has its place in the smart home ecosystem. Advances like Wi-Fi 6 and the emerging Wi-Fi 7 standard promise better speeds, reduced interference, and improved reliability. Battery technology is also improving, making Wi-Fi doorbells more viable for non-security uses or temporary setups.

For renters or anyone looking for a quick and portable solution, Wi-Fi doorbells are still a decent option. Their ease of installation and flexibility make them a good fit for less permanent living situations. However, they’re unlikely to match the reliability and performance of a wired connection, especially for security-focused installations.

While Wi-Fi and battery-powered doorbells dominate the market, they’re not always the best choice. Power-over-Ethernet offers a reliable, secure, and convenient alternative for anyone tired of charging batteries or dealing with weak Wi-Fi signals. While the initial setup requires more effort, the long-term benefits make PoE an investment worth considering.