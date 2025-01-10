Memories is one of Google Photos' standout features, and now, thanks to an update, you can share them as video files even with people who don't have the app.

But Memories in their default state can feel underwhelming. If you want them to really shine, you’ll need to take the time to make a couple of edits.

Add, Remove, and Rearrange Your Photos

Google Photos does a great job of automatically selecting the pictures and videos that will show up in your Memories. I've been impressed many times by how well it categorizes images, avoids duplicates, and maintains continuity.

However, it's not perfect. Sometimes, the odd photo slips in, or Google Photos picks an unflattering picture or cuts the memory short when I was expecting more. Fortunately, you can manually improve the quality of your memories by adding, removing, or rearranging photos and videos.

The first thing you need to know before you go messing with your Memories is that it consists of two parts: the highlight video (which is what you’ll be sharing with others), and the album, which contains all the photos and videos that form the basis of your memory. To add media to the highlight video, you first need to add it to the album.

To add photos or videos to the album, open the memory you want to edit and tap the options icon (three dots) in the top-right corner. Select "Edit" from the menu, then tap the gallery icon. This will take you to your media library, where you can select the photos and videos you want to add. Once you’re satisfied with your selection, tap “Add”, and they will be included in the album.

Once the photos are in the album, tap "Edit" on the highlight video to open the highlight editor. Select the photos or videos you want to feature in the video and uncheck any you don't need. Tap "Done" to save your changes.