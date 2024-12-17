Summary Not all PlayStation 5 and Xbox consoles have disc drives, so make sure that you understand which console you're buying for when purchasing physical games

All Nintendo Switch consoles can play physical, cartridge-based games (though there are a few exceptions you might want to avoid on the Switch Lite).

For PC gamers, Steam is a popular and safe option for gifting downloadable games.

Video games make excellent Christmas gifts, as long as the person you’re buying for can play them. Current generation consoles have one important caveat to be aware of.

Buying the “Right” PlayStation and Xbox Games

Not all current-generation consoles have a disc drive, which can present an issue if you want to buy someone a game. If you buy the physical disc version of a game, from a retail store or online retailer, you’d better be sure that the recipient has a console with a disc drive.

Things have become even more complicated with the launch of the slimmer revised PlayStation 5 and the PS5 Pro, both of which are compatible with an optional disc drive but neither of which come with one in the box. Even Microsoft is muddying the waters with the launch of its all-digital white Series X. Microsoft's cheaper Series S doesn't come with a disc drive at all.

PlayStation

If you’re keen to give a physical gift, it might be best to ask the recipient whether they can use discs in their console. If you can get a look at the console and are confident that you can spot a model with a disc drive, you can avoid spoiling the surprise.

The alternative is to buy digital games, which work on all consoles. This isn’t quite as straightforward as it could be since there’s no way to gift a game directly from the PlayStation Store. You’ll need to buy a gift card instead.

It is possible to gift games via the Microsoft Store on Xbox, but you’ll need a Microsoft account with a payment method linked. Find the game you want to buy, click the “…” ellipsis icon, then choose “Buy as Gift” and follow the instructions.

Things are Easier on Nintendo Switch

All Nintendo Switch consoles have a physical game cartridge slot, which means just about any Switch game you buy should work on any Switch console. There are a few exceptions here, notably for anyone who has a Nintendo Switch Lite console (which lacks detachable Joy-Cons).

Notable examples of games that have issues on the Switch Lite include any Just Dance games, Super Mario Party, Switch Sports, and Ring Fit Adventure. Though these games technically work with a pair of aftermarket Joy-Cons, they are limited to the small screen which isn’t ideal.

Tim Brookes / How-To Geek

For what it’s worth, you can also buy gift cards for the Nintendo Switch eShop. One drawback here is that Switch consoles have limited storage, so physical games are often preferred since data remains on the cartridge rather than being installed on the console itself.

Buying PC Games? Steam Is a Safe Bet

PC games took a hard turn towards digital more than a decade ago, so if you want to gift a PC game then it’s going to be a download. Steam is by far the most popular PC game store, and there’s a good chance the PC gamer in your life uses the service. It’s arguably the safest bet. Another choice is GOG, which specializes in DRM-free releases.

Tim Brookes / How-To Geek

Both stores support gifting, though you’ll need to sign up for an account first. Then simply add the games you want to gift to your cart, hit the checkout, and select the option to gift the item instead of adding it to your own library.

Both services also have gift cards available, with Steam credit being especially sought-after for the winter sale that follows the festive period each year.

Gifting a console this year? Go you! Before you wrap it up, consider updating the software beforehand so that it’s ready to go on Christmas Day.