Summary Cybercriminals tricking people into scamming themselves jumped 614% in Q3 2024.

Beware of fake CAPTCHAs, shady tutorials, and "quick fix" scams.

Stay safe by checking links, being cautious with installing software, and keeping your system updated.

The worst part of some scams lies in their ability to disguise themselves as harmless tasks. But how do you spot them and protect yourself?

Cybercriminals Are Tricking People Into Scamming Themselves

When you think of a cybercriminal or a hacker, you may think of sophisticated hacking software being used to break into your accounts or a phisher (an email scammer) pretending to be the Prince of Nigeria. However, there are other ways that cybercriminals target victims—by getting them to scam themselves.

Sometimes the con involves entering details on a phishing page. Other times it’s copying and pasting malicious code onto the command line. A few criminals take it further and push unsuspecting people to run scripts that compromise their system and confidential information. These social engineering tricks have soared by a jaw-dropping 614% in the third quarter of 2024, according to Gen Digital.

Malicious CAPTCHAs

CAPTCHAs are designed to protect against spam. Hackers can tweak these to include underlying scripts that steal information. You may see a puzzle with scrambled letters or a series of image-based tests—select all squares with traffic lights, for example. Nothing looks suspicious on the surface.

You may pass that step and then click the button that downloads a hidden payload or grants attackers access to an account. These malicious pages sometimes mirror official-looking designs. They replicate an established service’s branding and language, blending right in with regular browsing.

A legitimate CAPTCHA will never ask you to download anything or provide unusual permissions.

Fake YouTube Tutorials

Certain tutorials on video platforms also pose hidden dangers. The instructions promise to solve a frustrating problem and may appear legitimate at first with a narrator walking you through each step. Somewhere in the video, the instructions advise running a script as an administrator. The script’s source is hidden behind a shortened link or a code snippet in the video’s description. A small detail might stand out for only a moment, yet the environment seems friendly enough that you decide to trust it.

The hacker relies on that fleeting moment of gullibility to execute malicious code on your system. Once run, it can lead to credential theft and compromise your system. Be wary of tutorials that have comments disabled, or comments that look spammy. If the video is posted by unknown or new accounts with few videos, be cautious.

ClickFix Scams

You may see an email or popup that warns of a critical security hole, then claims a simple click on a link will patch everything. Beneath this lies a harmful payload that either installs spyware, logs keystrokes, or steals authentication tokens. Your intention might be to patch a supposed bug, but the actual outcome involves handing off control to a hacker. If you see unexpected warnings in browser pop-ups or emails, close the tab or email and report it immediately. Do not click any links.

Phony updates share the same theme. A notification arrives that your antivirus (that you may not even have installed on your computer) needs an urgent upgrade. The urgent prompt might say it’s blocking a major threat. A user who wants peace of mind clicks away and follows the instructions. The process finishes and the system restarts, except now it’s compromised. The software that masquerades as an antivirus update may cripple your real protection tools behind the scenes.

Hackers like this method since they piggyback on your desire to stay up-to-date and safe. Only update software from official sources or your device’s built-in tools—never trust random pop-ups, emails, or sketchy sites.

Only install and use antivirus software from reputable sources.

How to Protect Yourself

Despite how many different ways scammers and hackers can attack you, a few easy safeguards will prevent most problems you might encounter.

Checking URLs

Sometimes it feels like a chore to confirm a site’s authenticity or verify a download’s legitimacy. However, checking URLs is critical. Spotting an odd domain suffix or an unexpected subdomain can pay off. If the link claims to lead to a well-known site, but the domain name has extra letters or suspicious punctuation, it’s wise to back away. Cybercriminals often clone major brands or service portals by slightly modifying the domain name, hoping you won’t notice.

Lucas Gouveia / How-To Geek | Irina Strelnikova / Shutterstock

Do Not Run Random Commands or Scripts

Copying and pasting commands from online tutorials deserves extra caution. It’s tempting to take code from a forum or YouTube video and paste it right into the terminal or command prompt. Double-check each line before pressing Enter. Be wary of commands that run with elevated privileges—Google the command if you have to. I also recommend not running scripts as an administrator or root user, as the likelihood of getting malware on your system is high.

Be Careful Where You Install Software From

Installing software from unknown publishers is always going to be risky. Downloading anything from random links or suspicious websites can lead to security issues. Official app stores, vendor websites, or reputable software repositories are safer bets. There’s never a guarantee of absolute protection, but at least widely used platforms have some security screening in place. Off-brand websites promise convenience or claim to host free downloads of expensive tools. Even if the software works, it might hide extra surprises that track, mine, or sabotage your system.

Use Non-Administrator Privileges

Running your system with non-administrator privileges whenever possible also offers a safer environment. Many routine tasks do not require elevated access. If you’re only browsing the internet, sending emails, or editing documents, a standard user profile is enough. Attacks that rely on admin rights do not work if your account does not grant that level of power. You might see a prompt requesting a password or warning you that an action requires higher privileges. Taking a moment to deny extra privileges can protect you from allowing something dangerous to run.

Keeping software updated remains essential for cybersecurity. Vendors patch vulnerabilities once they become aware of them. Attackers monitor the patch cycle. The instant they notice a widely used product with a newly disclosed flaw, they create an exploit that targets users who haven’t updated yet. Delaying an update has its risks, and it's important to install critical patches to stay ahead of these hackers.

Attackers typically use social engineering to bypass sophisticated defenses and fancy firewalls. The human element remains the riskiest component in any security chain. People want to trust others or fix problems quickly. Criminals feed on that empathy or urgency. Trust your instincts when you sense something’s not quite right, and keep yourself informed.