Key Takeaways Repurpose an old PC with Linux as a print server for a platform-agnostic, cost-effective setup.

CUPS allows your old PC hardware to act as a Linux print server to various platforms.

Configure CUPS and Samba for network printing, then easily connect devices to your shared printer.

Sharing a printer can be tricky due to complex setups or software compatibility issues. However, with an old computer, you can repurpose it as a Linux print server, simplifying network printer sharing into a cost-effective solution.

I custom-ordered an old PC back in 2015, which served me as a Windows desktop for productivity and light gaming. Since 2020, I’ve transitioned to Macs, and the PC became a headless Plex/print server. While administering it using remote desktop made this doable, it seemed like I was always running into weird network permissions quirks and frequent updates requiring reboots.

Tired of all this and just the sheer bloated nature of Windows, I set out to repurpose this old PC into a steady, reliable file server, that I could also use not just for Plex and sharing files, but also to print to it, from any computer or device, regardless of platform.

What is CUPS?

CUPS (Common UNIX Printing System) is the standard printing system for Unix-like operating systems, allowing a computer to act as a print server that processes print jobs for various printers. CUPS supports a wide range of printer models and is compatible with Internet Printing Protocol (IPP), enabling functionality across Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS.

Install and Configure CUPS

After you've installed a Linux distribution, install CUPS by following the steps for your distribution, then start and enable it, and add your user to the lpadmin group, for example: sudo usermod -aG lpadmin matt.

Ubuntu

sudo apt update

sudo apt install cups

sudo systemctl start cups

sudo systemctl enable cups

sudo usermod -aG lpadmin $USER

Members of the lpadmin group have permission to manage printers and print jobs, which includes adding and configuring printers through the CUPS web interface.

Fedora

sudo dnf install cups

sudo systemctl start cups

sudo systemctl enable cups

sudo usermod -aG lpadmin $USER



Arch Linux

sudo pacman -S cups

sudo systemctl start org .cups .cupsd .service

sudo systemctl enable org .cups .cupsd .service

sudo gpasswd -a $USER lpadmin

Configure CUPS

Once you install CUPS, you need to configure it to, among other things, enable printer sharing and the CUPS web interface. Back up the existing default configuration.

sudo mv /etc/cups/cupsd.conf /etc/cups/cupsd.conf.bak

Then, start a new configuration file.

sudo vim /etc/cups/cupsd.conf

Next, add or modify the following lines to the configuration file.



LogLevel warn

PageLogFormat

Listen * :631

interfaces

Listen /run/cups/cups.sock

MaxLogSize 0

ErrorPolicy retry-job

IdleExitTimeout 60





Browsing On

BrowseLocalProtocols dnssd





DefaultAuthType Basic

WebInterface Yes





< Location />

Order allow,deny

Allow all

</ Location >





< Location / admin >

Order allow,deny

Allow all

AuthType Basic

Require user @SYSTEM

</ Location >





< Location / admin / conf >

Order allow,deny

Allow all

AuthType Basic

Require user @SYSTEM

</ Location >





< Location / jobs >

AuthType Basic

Require user @SYSTEM

Order allow,deny

Allow all

</ Location >





< Location / printers >

Order allow,deny

Allow all

</ Location >



< Location / admin / log >

Order allow,deny

Allow all

AuthType Basicaccess

Require user @SYSTEM

</ Location >

Restart CUPS to apply the changes.

sudo systemctl restart cups

Finally, confirm CUPS is up and running properly.

sudo systemctl status cups

Configure Samba for Network Printer Sharing

Next, we need to configure Samba to act as a sort of intermediary between the CUPS server and client devices. Edit your smb.conf file:

sudo vim /etc/samba/smb.conf

Add the following lines to the [global] section.

load printers = yes

printing = cups

printcap name = cups

Add the following [printers] section and the printer drivers [print$] section.

[printers]

comment = All Printers

path = /var/ spool/samba

printable = yes

guest ok = yes

browseable = no

[ print $]

comment = Printer Drivers

path = /var/ lib/samba/printers

browseable = yes

read only = no

guest ok = yes



Your smb.conf will somewhat resemble the following:

[ global ]

workgroup = DOGHOUSE

server string = Samba Server %v

netbios name = SERVER

security = user

map to guest = Bad User



load printers = yes

printing = cups

printcap name = cups



[Home]

path = /home/u sername

browseable = yes

writable = yes

valid users = user

create mask = 0700

directory mask = 0700



[printers]

comment = All Printers

path = /var/ spool/samba

printable = yes

guest ok = yes

browseable = no



[ print $]

comment = Printer Drivers

path = /var/ lib/samba/printers

browseable = yes

read only = no

guest ok = yes

You can enter the testparm command to test your configuration.

If everything passes, restart Samba:

sudo systemctl restart smbd nmbd

Finally, confirm Samba is up and running properly

sudo systemctl status smbd nmbd

Sharing Your Printer

We're almost done! It's time to log into your new CUPS server, then add and share your printer.

Point your web browser at your server IP or hostname, such as 192.168.1.100:631 or hostname:631. Using the CUPS configuration you added earlier, you should be prompted to enter your credentials to access the web interface.

Select the "Administration" tab in the top row,

Select "Add Printer," then the server should already recognize your hardware and have it listed as a local printer. You can change your printer's details, but don't forget to select the "Share This Printer" option before proceeding to the driver selection screen. Select your printer manufacturer, the appropriate driver for your printer model, then select "Add Printer."

Close

Can We Talk About Drivers for a Minute?

CUPS uses PostScript Printer Description (PPD) files, which describe the capabilities and features of your specific printer model, but we'll just call them drivers.

If you don't find your printer represented, you can try the Generic (Generic PostScript) driver. If you look around, you will probably find a PPD file on your printer manufacturer's website, then you can use the "Provide a PPD File" option to upload it to the CUPS server from your computer.

That said, in the case of Brother printers, you might not get optimal results with Brother's own drivers. I've found the brlaser drivers yield far better results than Brother's own drivers. The brlaser drivers can be easily added to your system with the printer-driver-brlaser package, for example: sudo apt install printer-driver-brlaser.

Getting this right the first time can be tricky, and you won't know if it's right until you submit your first print job. If your print output is mangled or gibberish, then you can modify your printer in the web interface and try a different driver.

Setting Up Your Devices

At this point, your CUPS printer should be accessible to network clients, it's time to connect your network devices to your shared printer.

Windows

Open the Settings, and select Bluetooth & Devices > Printers & Scanners. To add the printer, select "Add Device," and wait for Windows to scan to find it, then "Add Device."