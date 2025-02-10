Summary Apple Watch bands define the user experience because they dictate the fit, feel, and comfort of wearing the watch.

Apple Stores carry the company's range of Apple Watch bands to try on, helping you make an informed purchase.

Consider your lifestyle and daily activities before selecting a band, with an eye to how well it'll remain fastened.

Picking an Apple Watch band is no different from clothes shopping. Feeling the materials of each band, trying out their fastening mechanisms, and strapping them on is the only way to find the best fit. Skirting this process could prove a pricey mistake, just as it was for me.

Bands Define the Apple Watch Experience

While which size and model of the Apple Watch you choose matters, nothing impacts the experience of using one more than its band.

Apple’s ever-growing collection of bands come in a mind-numbing variety of styles and materials. To scratch the surface, there are fabric hook-and-loops, silicone pin-and-tucks, magnetic clamps, fastener-free loops, and—if money is truly no issue—a whole line of Hermès bands.

This is only a taste of the selection. Even if we eliminate the six ostentatious Hermès offerings that are well outside the means of most buyers, we’re still looking at 14 styles, most with a range of color options. Apple only includes a few photos of each on its website, so it’s hard to get an accurate look at any of them, let alone a taste of how each feels to wear.

This is precisely why you should avoid buying bands online, a lesson I have since learned (mistake number one).

Apple Stores Have Them All to Try On

There’s an easy way to fix this problem: try them on at an Apple Store.

In my experience, every size and style of band made by Apple is available for an in-store test run. You’ll likely need to ask an employee to see them, and in both instances they allowed me to attach them to my own watch.

Let’s back up a second, as I only ended up in this position due to buying my Apple Watch online. The initial band I hastily went for was the Braided Solo Loop, since slipping on my watch without fussing with fasteners sounded ideal on paper. I recognized this folly quickly. It was too loose on my wrist, something I would’ve quickly noticed in a store.

To make matters worse, the band seemed to stretch quickly, loosening the fit further; I can only imagine fluctuations in my weight would’ve exacerbated this further in either direction. Now past Apple’s 14-day return window, I was forced to eat that $100 purchase and spend yet again.

With round two, I corrected my error of shopping online by tucking tail to the aforementioned Apple Store. Upon perusing the selection, what struck me most was how many didn’t look or feel quite like I perceived from the website’s images. For example, the Sports Loop band was too flimsy for my taste, and the Magnetic Link lacked the heft I expected.

I eventually paired the choices down to the stainless-steel mesh Milanese Loop and the silicone pin-and-tuck Sport Band. I own both of these now, but only because at the time I once again erroneously opted for the Milanese Loop with an eye towards its fully adjustable magnetic clamp. While this seemed perfect in testing,

I didn’t give enough consideration to how poorly a magnetic fastening system integrated with my daily doings (mistake number two).

Consider Your Use-Case

Trying on bands is important, but it’s not the whole story. You need to consider key factors that may not reveal themselves in quick tests.

In my case, I didn’t realize that, despite the magnetic clamp’s strength, it would naturally slip throughout the day. This is especially true for me as I regularly walk long distances where I live in New York City. I started working out more thanks to the watch’s exercise ring, and I have a tendency toward sporadic air drumming to hearken back to my drumming days of yore. All these activities led to me constantly fiddling with the loosening band. Plus, was this really the ideal band for these activities? Not particularly.

While the Milanese Loop remains a nice watch glow-up for special occasions, I needed something that could get me through the day without budging and could withstand body movement. This led me to purchase the Sport Band I was also considering, which has become my go-to Apple Watch band for exactly these reasons.

When in Doubt, Go Silicone

Apple

Having a silicone strap sounded outright uncomfortable when I was first looking at Apple Watch bands. It took trying them on for myself to learn that this was actually the ideal solution for my lifestyle.

The durability and elasticity of silicone provide a sense of stability without sacrificing comfort. There are enough adjustment holes that I’m never at a loss for a good fit, and they’ve never loosened even a touch after over a year of use thanks to their durable elasticity. I had worries at first, such as the fastener’s base pressing against my veins or the tucked strap adding bulk, but these have only been problems if the band is fastened too tightly. Without being a broken record, that’s yet another aspect of the band I learned through trying it on at an Apple Store.

If you don’t have access to an Apple Store, this design is a smart buy as it fits the needs of most people for an affordable price. Don’t take my word for it if you have a local Apple Store, though. Trying bands out for yourself is the only way to know which suits you.

Or, if you have the means to flaunt a $1,000 Hermès band, fly your flag. Let me slip you my PayPal first, though.

There are plenty of third-party Apple Watch bands available as well. While you may not be able to try these on, How-To Geek has suggestions as to which are worth your coin.