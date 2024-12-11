Keep your precious (and likely expensive) monitors secure with a monitor mount. It's worth the cost!

Last week, I had an unfortunate incident—I had gotten a new desk mat, and when setting it up, I tilted my desk to slide it underneath. However, I forgot I had my monitors in a rather precarious position on the desk. So, they both fell in spectacular fashion, and when I placed them upright again, they were very broken. $350 and a rush trip to Best Buy later, and I have replacement monitors, but it didn't need to be this way if I just picked up a new monitor arm.

I originally had a monitor arm, one that was drilled into my old monitor. It was, admittedly, a pain to set up—I had to drill into my desk and screw my monitors onto the arms. It was also a pain to get the monitors to align properly when that isn't an issue if it's just sitting on its stand.

But the extra expense and trouble are worth it. Maybe you won't make a mistake like I did and knock the monitors over, but any number of things can happen, such as your cat bumping into them or an earthquake happening. Why risk it?

Even if you only have one monitor, it's worth it. This monitor arm from VIVO is only $35, and it doesn't require drilling—you can use the grommet and make sure it's properly tightened. There are also two monitor and three monitor arms, so you only need one arm for all of your monitors. Just be sure to keep the total weight of the monitors in mind; if they're too heavy, you might want to avoid a grommet and opt to drill it in place instead.

HUANUO Dual Monitor Stand With two monitors up to 27-inches on independent arms, the Huanuo monitor stand offers an affordable and extremely flexible solution for any dual-screen user. $60 at Amazon

If you don't want a monitor arm, there are a few other ways to secure your monitor to your desk, including a heavy-duty clamp on its own. However, a monitor arm is going to be your best bet—you won't regret it.