Summary VPNs often use AES-256 encryption to create a secure tunnel, protecting your data from unauthorized access.

VPNs defend against cyberattacks like MITM and DNS spoofing by encrypting traffic and masking IP addresses.

Trustworthy VPN providers with strong no-logs policies and leak protection are essential for online privacy.

VPNs promise security, but are they enough? From encrypted tunnels to protection against hackers, here’s the truth about what they can—and can’t—do.

What Is a VPN?

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) is a security tool that encrypts communication between the device and network as it travels via the internet. How secure it is can depend on the reliability of the VPN provider, its implementation, and how you use it.

What Is Encryption, and How Secure Is It?

Encryption works by converting readable data (which is just plain text) into an unreadable format (ciphertext) to protect sensitive information from unauthorized access. For example, the word "password" might look like "whzzdvyk" when encoded with a Caesar cipher.

VPN encryption creates a secure tunnel between the device and the VPN server, protecting your data as it travels along the internet. The process begins when a computer or mobile device connects to a VPN and encryption keys are exchanged. An encryption key is like a secret code that locks and unlocks information to keep it safe.

The data is encrypted using an encryption algorithm (usually AES-256) and then the data travels through the tunnel safely. Once this data is received on the other side, the VPN client decrypts the data back into a form that is readable to us, or by whatever application we're using.

AES-256 have never been cracked—provided it is set up correctly—making it a reliable method of obfuscating content, especially when communicating over the internet. For now, we’re safe. However, once quantum computing technology advances, encryption algorithms may become compromised.

Dibakar Ghosh / How-To Geek | Midjourney

Security vulnerabilities relating to VPNs often occur from user errors rather than the algorithm itself. DNS leak protection and proper implementation are vital.

VPNs Protect Against MITM Attacks

VPNs can protect against man-in-the-middle (MITM) attacks. MITM attacks work by intercepting data exchanged between two parties to eavesdrop, steal information, redirect users to malicious resources (spoofing), or modify communications. Attackers often use techniques like phishing to deceive users and gain unauthorized access.

Since VPNs create an encrypted tunnel for transmitting internet traffic and use authentication mechanisms to verify the identity of the VPN server, they make it tough for hackers to perform an MITM attack. If the data is modified during transit, the tampering will interfere with the encryption, rendering the data unusable. Though it offers quite strong protection between the user's device and the VPN server, once traffic passes from the VPN gateway to its final destination, it may still be vulnerable to attacks.

VPNs Protect Against DNS Spoofing Attacks

DNS spoofing is a type of MITM attack where hackers can manipulate the Domain Name System (DNS) to redirect users to malicious websites by injecting fake DNS entries into the system, tricking users into believing it's a legitimate website. There are many ways a VPN can protect against DNS spoofing attacks. Since many VPNs use their own secure DNS servers, they can potentially bypass any compromised local DNS servers. VPNs also mask your real IP address, making it harder for hackers to target your network with DNS spoofing attempts.

If you have a reputable VPN, it can offer additional features to protect against DNS spoofing, such as DNS leak protection, which can help keep your browsing activity private by routing your DNS queries through its encrypted tunnel. Reputable VPNs usually have kill switch features that can suspend internet connection if the VPN disconnects, preventing exposure to unsecured networks.

So VPNs can provide significant protection against DNS spoofing, but they should always be used alongside other security measures such as regular software updates and good overall security practices.

VPNs Don’t Stop Viruses From Infecting Your PC

Though VPNs can protect you from some cyberattacks, they're not a foolproof solution. For example, it does not protect your computer from viruses, since a VPNs main focus is to encrypt internet traffic and mask IP addresses. It cannot directly prevent your computer from getting infected with a virus, or even protect you from any malware already on your computer.

Additionally, VPNs do not have the capability to identify or remove malware, and VPNs cannot prevent you from accidentally downloading infected files, or clicking on malicious links, so using antivirus software can help (luckily, you don't need a third-party antivirus anymore).

Lucas Gouveia / How-To Geek | Vector Dude / Shutterstock

Using a VPN for device security is just one layer of good cybersecurity, but it's not a comprehensive solution. Ensure that you keep your machine and software updated, use strong passwords with multifactor authentication (MFA), and be wary of social engineering attacks like phishing.

You Need Trust in Your VPN Provider

Having a trustworthy VPN is important since your VPN provider will have access to your personal data, browsing activity, and sometimes even security-related information (such as your IP address, connection times, device information, and DNS queries).

I recommend looking for a VPN that has features like AES-256 encryption and services that have been independently tested by a trustworthy third party. A VPN that has a kill switch feature is also important. Additionally, VPNs that accept anonymous payment options, such as Bitcoin, may indicate a commitment to privacy, although this alone does not guarantee they won't misuse your data.

A secure service should have multiple measures in place to protect the data of its customers and protect against IP and DNS leaks. Some of the best VPNs also have a "zero log" policy which, if carried out effectively, should not store any data that can be used to identify you.

The most secure VPNs should only really log essential data about you, which should be minimal and can include things like bandwidth usage, server location, and load. This is used for efficiency and to optimize connections. Some no-log VPNs even avoid logging bandwidth usage or server load altogether. There are other things to also watch out for when choosing a VPN.

VPNs Can Slow Down Your Internet Connection

VPNs typically slow down internet connections, but the impact is often minimal with quality VPN services. The speed reduction is usually minimal for reputable VPNs, but that’s something to keep in mind if you always need superfast internet (using a VPN that has many server locations can help mitigate this).

VPNs can affect the speed of internet connections for several reasons. Firstly, the process of encryption and decryption of transmitted data consumes bandwidth and processing power (encryption overhead), which can affect speed. VPNs also route your traffic through an additional server, adding an extra step that increases the time. Greater distances lead to increased latency and the number of users on a VPN server can affect the connection speed as well.

If you experience ISP throttling, a VPN can help speed up your internet connection, but only in specific cases, such as protocol-based throttling.

Remember, while VPNs enhance your online security, they’re just one piece of a comprehensive cybersecurity strategy. Stay sharp when browsing the internet.