Summary On Windows, Quick Removal allows safe drive removal without ejecting, but the feature isn't perfect.

Mac systems rely on safe ejection due to background tasks like Time Machine backups, while Linux systems still make heavy use of write caching so removing drives without ejecting can result in incomplete transfers and corruption.

The reality is that in order to avoid data loss, you should continue to safely remove your drives (and take steps to avoid sudden disconnections).

We’ve all seen those “Safely Remove Hardware” prompts when unplugging external drives. But in modern computing, do they still matter? It depends on your OS, file system, and write caching. Let’s break down when it’s necessary and when you can safely skip it.

Safe Eject Practices on Windows

Windows has evolved in its handling of external storage devices. In earlier versions, safely ejecting was essential due to write caching—a process where data is temporarily stored before being written to the drive. Removing a device without ejecting could interrupt this process, leading to data corruption.

However, starting with Windows 10, Microsoft introduced a policy called "Quick Removal" as the default for external drives. This policy disables write caching, allowing users to remove devices without using the "Safely Remove Hardware" option. While this reduces the risk of data loss, it can impact performance since write operations occur immediately. Therefore, if you're prioritizing performance and have enabled write caching, it's advisable to safely eject your drive to ensure all data is properly written.

That isn't to say that write caching has ceased to exist. It is still an option if you happen to be in need of writing data fast. When working with HDDs, the uptick in speed can be quite noticeable. This isn't as much the case with SSDs as modern ones perform read/write tasks incredibly fast. That wicked speed comes at a cost though. SSDs can wear down quickly if they're performing excessive reading and writing of data. Write caching actually serves to mitigate this pronounced rate of degradation.

In scenarios where the drive is actively in use—such as during file transfers or when applications are accessing data—removing it without ejecting can still pose risks. It's always good practice to ensure that all operations are complete and that no files are open before disconnecting.

Safe Eject Practices on Mac

macOS places a strong emphasis on safely ejecting external drives. If you're slow to clear out your notification center like I am, you might have a few warnings sitting there waiting for you right now, almost mocking you with that passive-aggressive smiling Finder icon.

The operating system often engages in background processes, like Spotlight indexing, which can access external storage without explicit user actions. Disconnecting a drive without ejecting can interrupt these processes, potentially leading to data corruption or loss.

If you use Time Machine on an external drive, it is configured by default to run a little backup operation each hour, so there is a very good chance of interrupting that process. Since Time Machine involves some delicate indexing, I've found it to be notably susceptible to damaged data in the event of getting interrupted.

To safely eject from a Mac, you can drag the drive icon to the Trash, which transforms into an Eject symbol, or select the drive and hit Command+E. Waiting for the drive's icon to disappear from the desktop ensures that all read and write operations have ceased, making it safe to unplug the device.

I personally find this to be counterintuitive and, even after years, it evokes a certain cognitive dissonance dragging a drive with all sorts of my stuff to the trash bin. Still, it's a neat little trick!

Safe Eject Practices on Linux

Linux systems handle external drives with a focus on flexibility and performance. Many distributions employ write caching to enhance speed, meaning data may not be immediately written to the disk. Removing a drive without ejecting can result in incomplete data transfers and potential corruption.

The process to safely eject varies depending on the desktop environment. Typically, you can right-click on the drive icon and select "Unmount" or "Eject." Alternatively, command-line tools like umount can be used to safely unmount drives.

It's particularly important to ensure safe ejection on Linux, especially in customized setups where specific configurations might affect how drives are managed.

What Happens When You Skip Safe Eject?

Intentionally removing external drives without ejecting can yield varying outcomes across operating systems. On Windows systems with "Quick Removal" enabled, the risk is minimized, but not eliminated. Users have reported instances where failing to eject led to corrupted files or the need for disk repairs.

On macOS, skipping the eject process can disrupt background tasks, leading to error messages upon reconnecting the drive or, in worse cases, data loss. Linux users might encounter incomplete file transfers or corrupted data, particularly if write caching is active.

The type of drive also plays a role. Traditional hard drives (HDDs) are more susceptible to issues from sudden disconnection due to their mechanical components. Solid-state drives (SSDs) and USB flash drives, while more resilient, can still experience data corruption if removed during active write operations.

When It’s Safe to Skip Ejecting

There are scenarios where safely ejecting might be deemed unnecessary. For instance, if you're using a Windows system with "Quick Removal" enabled and the drive isn't actively in use, unplugging it is generally safe. Similarly, if a drive is formatted with a file system that doesn't utilize write caching, the risks are reduced.

Some modern external drives come equipped with features that protect against sudden removal, such as built-in power loss protection. However, these features aren't foolproof and shouldn't be solely relied upon.

Regardless of these safeguards, it's essential to ensure that no data is being written or read before disconnecting. That may be easier said than done on Windows as it has the tendency to deny ejection, claiming that the drive is being used when it clearly is not.

To address that age-old issue, I suggest grabbing PowerToys for free and checking out the File Locksmith tool contained therein.

Observing drive activity indicators, like LED lights, can provide a visual cue—if the light is flashing, it's best to wait. That said, as drives become more miniature, it's all too easy to just yank it out in a moment of forgetfulness.

This is especially true if you use a hub at your home desk, where all peripherals and external drives may be tucked away out of site and out of mind. While you're probably not going to brick your drive or corrupt your data beyond recourse, try to keep it in your line of sight and consider getting a drive that is brightly colored, obnoxious even.

The necessity of safely ejecting external drives largely depends on the operating system, the specific settings in place, and the nature of the tasks being performed. While modern systems have implemented measures to mitigate the risks associated with sudden drive removal, the safest approach remains to eject your drives properly.