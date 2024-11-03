Whether you've chosen T-Mobile for its exceptional nationwide coverage, low monthly costs, or any other number of benefits, you want to make sure you're getting the most from your plan every month.

While it's likely that you won't be able to take advantage of everything T-Mobile has to offer, we have a few tips to help you find what matters to you most.

Fit Your Plan to Your Needs

One of the great things about T-Mobile is its wide selection of mobile plans. From high-end plans that cater to large families to basic talk and text plans that keep you connected and everything in between, T-Mobile has you covered.

With so many options to choose from, T-Mobile provides the accurately named “Help Me Choose” tool to assist new and existing customers looking for the best match. Simply answer a few questions about what you're looking for in your ideal plan, and let the website do the rest for you.

If you prefer to do your comparing the old-fashioned way, there are a few key things you may want to consider before choosing your next plan.

First and foremost, do you prefer a prepaid plan or the standard, post-paid model? Secondly, how many people will be on your plan, and what add-ons, if any, will you need? Thinking about these questions beforehand can help ensure you get exactly what you need from your plan.

Even if you’ve been a T-Mobile customer for a while, consider looking over your service plan again. You may be surprised to discover new perks added, find that you’re paying for benefits you no longer use or realize it’s time for an upgrade.

Additionally, T-Mobile has special, discounted plans for those over 55 years old, active and retired military members and their families, and first responders.

Bundle the Services You're Already Paying For

As is the case with other major mobile service providers, T-Mobile isn’t just about cellular services and devices. Earlier this year, T-Mobile introduced two new home internet plans to meet the varying needs of its customers better.

Like the original Home Internet plan, Home Internet Plus provides customers with unlimited data over their 5G Wi-Fi network. The “plus” is that this plan includes high-performance Wi-Fi, a Wi-Fi mesh access point, which is ideal for larger homes, and 24/7 video support for connected devices.

The second plan introduced is Home Internet Backup. As the name suggests, this service is a backup for when your primary Internet Service Provider (ISP )is experiencing an outage, as T-Mobile explains.

In addition to home internet bundling, T-Mobile also offers three tiers of the Go5G plan, which include Apple TV+, Hulu with ads, and/or Netflix with ads, depending on the tier. While this does make the Go5G plans more expensive upfront, bundling these services on one bill ultimately saves you money after taxes and other fees are calculated.

Pay Your Bill Online with AutoPay

In an effort to encourage customers to go paperless, T-Mobile is one of the many mobile service providers that offer their customers an incentive to pay online.

Customers who opt into AutoPay will receive a $5 discount for each billing cycle that it’s used. Additionally, customers who pay in-store will be charged an extra $5 In-Store Payment Support charge.

Check Out T-Mobile's Discounts

Finally, don't forget to utilize the many premium benefits T-Mobile offers its customers each week. The most well-known perk is the T-Mobile Tuesdays program.

Every Tuesday since 2016, T-Mobile has thanked its customers with a variety of discounts and free items. To participate, visit the T-Mobile or T-Life app and sign into your T-Mobile account to begin browsing what's available.

While you're checking out the T-Mobile Tuesday rewards, don't forget to enter T-Mobile's weekly contest. Each Tuesday, qualifying customers can play a game in the T-Mobile app or T-Life app to be entered to win a grand prize.

If you enjoy traveling, make sure to check the T-Mobile or T-Life app before booking your next adventure. Not only will you find discounts on select hotels and car rentals, but also discounts for your next cruise, admission discounts to certain theme parks and attractions, as well as exclusive entertainment deals.

To make sure you’re safe during all of your adventures, T-Mobile is also currently offering its customers a free one-year AAA membership.

Don't think T-Mobile forgot about those who prefer to stay close to home. Customers in select areas can also receive local deals for their favorite stores, restaurants, and events in your city.