Having people over for the holidays doesn't mean the gaming has to stop (you might even play more than usual). Make sure your console of choice is prepared so that you spend less time setting this up and more time playing.

Ensure you update everything on your PS5, Xbox, and Switch including the firmware, games, and controllers. This will ensure you have a smooth experience by having all the latest features, performance improvements, and bug fixes ready to do. Updating the games you want to play in particular (by launching them), ensures that you'll have seasonal content installed to make the gaming sessions more fun.

2 Purchase Couch Co-op and Party Games

Take stock of your game collection and see if you have enough couch co-op and party games available. It doesn't make sense to have everyone taking turns with the controller, which is boring considering how easy games are nowadays. One person can end up hogging the controller.

Good couch co-op games let everyone in on the fun. They can even get people who aren't into games to try them out after seeing how much fun everyone is having. If you need help finding games to play with friends and family, check out our list of couch co-op games that will hook non-gamers. If you'll mostly entertain children, ensure you have kid-friendly couch co-op games installed.

Party games are another surefire hit that you should download before guests arrive. Go for as much variety as possible so that people of different tastes and skill levels can find something to play.

3 Create Extra User Profiles

Everyone needs a user profile created for them to play couch co-op games. Your fellow gamers will appreciate this since it will allow them to customize profiles to their liking. They can even link their PlayStation, Microsoft, and Nintendo accounts to them so they can import their settings, preferences, and save files.

Also, with features like game sharing, those who have purchased co-op games can share them with you. For instance, if it's an Xbox, making your console their Home Xbox will instantly share their games and Game Pass subscription with all other profiles. This can save you money on purchasing those couch co-op games yourself.

4 Get Extra Controllers

Dibakar Ghosh / How-To Geek

If you have one controller, purchase extra ones before everyone arrives. If you don't have the funds, ask if anyone can bring their own. The whole point of prepping your console is to play together and have everyone feel included.

Also, make sure your controllers are adequately charged. You don't want someone's controller to die at critical moments like boss fights and intense platforming sections. If you are using the normal Xbox wireless controllers, ensure each has new batteries—you might want to keep extra ones on the side to accommodate heavy gaming.

5 Download Streaming Apps

Modern games consoles do more than play games. For instance, the PS5 and Xbox are genuine streaming devices, with streaming apps like Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, and Spotify available to download. These are perfect for when some guests want to take a break from gaming and watch a holiday movie or play some festive music instead.

6 Make the Gaming Area Comfortable

Don't put so much effort into your console that you forget to prep the gaming area. Making it comfortable is not mandatory, but it can make the experience more enjoyable for everyone.

Here are some suggestions on how you can achieve this:

Ensure adequate seating with extra chairs, bean bags, and floor cushions.

Keep the room at a comfortable temperature—not too hot or cold.

Tidy up the area to ensure it's clean and no one trips on things like cables.

Ensure there is a table in the middle where the controllers, snacks, and drinks are easily reachable (and to make spills less likely).

Why not include some board games so that non-gamers can enjoy the space as well?

Now your console and gaming area are ready for memorable gaming moments as you entertain people during the holidays. Remember that gaming is just part of the fun. Make time to engage in other activities your family and friends enjoy to ensure an enjoyable holiday experience for everyone.