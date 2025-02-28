Summary Clone Robotics' androids have a muscular, skeletal, nervous, and vascular system mimicking humans, entering the uncanny valley.

The company is aware of the ominous marketing around their robots, utilizing the creepiness for promotional purposes.

Clone's breakthrough technology offers potential in creating world-changing improvements in robotics, prosthetics, and exoskeletons with fluid muscle contraction.

Robots of all varieties are coming thick and fast, though humanoid robots get the most airtime. Not all of them get it for the right reasons, and in the case of Clone's creepy robots, it's their flair for the dramatic that's been a marketing success.

Clone’s Robots Have Muscles, Sinew, and Skin

If you've watched the remake of Westworld by HBO, you've probably seen those white humanoid drone robots that work in the underground labs and various other locations around the eponymous park. Clone's bots bear more than a passing resemblance to these fictional organic-looking androids, which I think is pretty cool, but does play into the whole thing where real-world companies will call themselves things like Soylent or Cyberdyne, because picking brand names from dystopian science fiction is hilarious.

In any event, the actual robotic prototypes that have been shown off by Clone look suitably impressive, and are part of a field in robotics known as biomimetics, which attempts to artificially replicate biological body designs. So that includes making robots that fly like birds and insect, and it also includes trying to replicate movement with artificial muscles and bones, instead of motors and joints.

The Clone Android has a muscular, skeletal, nervous, and vascular system. So it closely mimics the look and proportions of a human, falling right into the uncanny valley.