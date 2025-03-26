DJI Power 1000 7 / 10 $419 $999 Save $580 DJI Power 1000 is a simple power station designed to keep DJI's suite of drones flying for longer. Equipped with two AC ports and a 1,200W fast-charging setting, the Power 1000 is ready to extend the fun, though it falters a bit as an emergency backup battery. $419 at Amazon

While DJI is most popular for its excellent consumer drones, the company also makes gimbals, action cameras, and portable battery packs. Right now, the DJI Power 1000W portable power station is down to $419 for Amazon's Big Spring Sale, saving you 58% over MSRP.

This powerful portable battery can keep the lights on and your drones in the air or help content creators stay charged while on the go. Initially launched at $999, we typically see this massive 1000W (2600W peak) portable power station for around $699 or more. But at only $419, DJI is making it hard to resist by delivering a deal that's almost too good to pass up.

Whether you're looking to replace your old power station, want something modern with USB-C and a long-lasting LiFePO4 battery, or want more on-demand power, this is a great way to get it. The DJI Power 1000 power station has a large 1024Wh battery, fast 140W USB-C outputs to charge laptops or drones, tons of ports like AC outlets, and you can recharge it via solar panels. It's the ideal gadget for outdoor enthusiasts, drone pilots, or to take on any adventure.

When we reviewed the DJI Power 1000 last summer, we found it an excellent portable power station for adventure-seekers. It doesn't have as many ports as an Anker designed to be a whole-home backup solution, but it's still highly capable. More importantly, it's geared toward DJI customers, has an optional carry case for dirt roads or those going off the beaten path, and makes a solid companion for any activity.

Again, the DJI Power 1000 is nearly 60% off right now, down to only $419, making it one of the best prices since Black Friday. Grab yours before they're gone.