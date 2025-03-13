DJI Power 1000 7 / 10 $419 $999 Save $580 DJI Power 1000 is a simple power station designed to keep DJI's suite of drones flying for longer. Equipped with two AC ports and a 1,200W fast-charging setting, the Power 1000 is ready to extend the fun, though it falters a bit as an emergency backup battery. $419 at Amazon

You might know DJI for its wide range of drones, but the company makes everything from gimbals to microphones and, of course, portable batteries. DJI makes one of the best portable power stations we've seen, and it's also at one of the best prices we've seen right now. Just for today only, though, so act quickly.

The DJI Power 1000 is now heavily discounted. The portable battery was first launched at a $999 price point, and it usually goes for $699 on Amazon. Right now, though, you can have one for just $419 if you take advantage of this lightning deal. Whether you compare it with its MSRP or with its usual price, it's a great deal in both cases.

We've reviewed the DJI Power 1000, and we've found it to be an amazing power station with just a few downsides. It's a portable power station with a 1024Wh LiFePO4 battery and a 2,200W AC/140W USB-C output. It can come with a solar panel as an optional add-on—if you want the solar panel, there's also a deal for that one, and you can have it for $669. We liked how silent it was and how it features PD 3.1 fast charging, but we also found the solar panels to have underwhelming performance and we also found the output selection to be lacking. Still, we gave it a 7/10 score at its full $999 price point, so that makes it basically a no-brainer at $419.

It's not the lowest price we've ever seen for this. It's gone down as low as $380 in certain months. This is just $40 more than the lowest price, though, and it's still several hundred dollars off the price we usually see it go for. If you're in need of a capable power station for your drone or other not-so-demanding cases, and you want to save a buck, you'll want to hop on this deal as soon as you can. Be quick, though—it will be gone in less than six hours from the time of publishing or when stock runs out, whatever happens first.