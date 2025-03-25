Summary Multifunctional Module adds fill light, audio options, and tracking in any camera app.

Lightweight gimbal with tripod and extension rod for easy shooting and unique perspectives.

DJI Mimo app complements Osmo Mobile 7P with story mode and Apple Watch compatibility.

I always love to capture iPhone videos of my son playing baseball or just enjoying life. While the built-in Action Mode on my iPhone does well, it’s limited. The DJI Osmo Mobile 7P takes my videography to a new level with top-notch, stable video in any situation.

DJI Osmo Mobile 7 Pro 8 / 10 DJI Osmo Mobile 7P is a smartphone gimbal made for an iPhone or Android device. The new Multifunctional Module allows you to track subjects in other camera apps while providing integrated lighting and a microphone receiver for your smartphone. You can also use it with the optional DJI Mic Mini Transmitter. The gimbal features a built-in tripod and extension rod. Pros & Cons Multifunctional Module brings a number of additional features

Small and lightweight that can fold up when not using

Improved ActiveTrack 7.0

Can also charge your phone at the same time

DJI Mimo app offers great features Expensive compared to other models

Using accessories limits battery life $149 at Amazon See at Best Buy See at DJI

Price and Availability

The DJI Osmo Mobile 7P retails for $149 and is available from a number of retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy, and directly through DJI.

Specifications Brand DJI Selfie Stick Yes Smooth Motion Yes Bluetooth Yes Camera Control Yes Weight 368g Expand

Lightweight and Easy to Carry

Brent Dirks / How-to Geek

While the DJI Osmo 7P adds a new dimension to your smartphone videography, it won’t weigh you down. The three-axis gimbal weighs just 0.8 pounds by itself. Add in a smartphone, like my iPhone 16 Pro Max, and the entire package is just a little more than 1.5 pounds.

With an ergonomic grip, it’s easy to carry, even for extended periods of time. If you’ve found a location you want to stay at, the gimbal also sports a built-in tripod—just pull the legs out from the bottom of the gimbal. It was much stronger than I expected and could easily stay put on any stable surface.

Another way to create unique shots is using the extension rod that can add another 8 inches of length to the gimbal itself. It provides a nice option if you want to get above the crowd to shoot a video.

With the 7P, DJI also includes a Multifunctional Module, magnetic phone clamp, and two USB-C cables for charging. All of the equipment can easily be stored in the provided travel bag.

Before starting, you’ll need to charge both the gimbal and module to 100 percent. Also, you’ll need to download the DJI Mimo app for iPhone or Android.

Brent Dirks / How-to Geek

Once it’s time to begin, you’ll snap on the clamp to the back of your phone and then attach it to the gimbal. Something to note, especially if you have an iPhone 16 Pro Max, is to make sure the clamp edges don’t touch the power button or Camera Control button. Even though the clamp can fit between those two, I had a few problems occasionally adjusting it to fit correctly.

One big advantage after the first-time setup is that there’s no need to worry about turning the power on and off and pairing. Just unfold the gimbal to turn it on and pair it to your smartphone. When done, fold it back up, and the power will turn off.

DJI says the gimbal can last for around 10 hours on a single charge. Using the multifunctional module will lower battery life. You can also charge your smartphone directly from the gimbal.

On the front of the gimbal is the status panel, which shows if the gimbal is connected to your phone, its battery life, and additional features. Next to the panel is the power/M button, which can manually turn the gimbal on and off, along with switching modes.

Further down the Osmo 7P is the joystick that can tilt and pan your smartphone. To the right of the joystick are buttons to quickly take a photo or start recording and to switch between cameras and shooting modes.

The left side features a Side Wheel. You can use that to switch between focus and zoom, which definitely comes in handy.

While all of those buttons are nice and easy to reach, the most useful is the rear trigger. With various taps, you can do things like switch between the front and rear camera, recenter the gimbal, and switch between portrait and landscape modes.

When it comes time to shoot, the gimbal is fantastic. I’ve spent a few weeks shooting videos of various kinds using the gimbal, and everything looked fantastic. Whether it was my son running around or just a simple and quiet scene, everything looked great.

A Multifunctional Module Unlocks New Features