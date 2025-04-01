DJI Osmo Mobile 6 Gimbal Stabilizer $109 $139 Save $30 The DJI Osmo Mobile 6 is a compact, 3-axis smartphone gimbal that has smooth, stabilized video. It features ActiveTrack 6.0, magnetic phone mounting, and a foldable design that's easily portable. Control is possible through the DJI Mimo app or even an Apple Watch. $109 at Amazon

Smartphone videography fans can now get the DJI Osmo Mobile 6, a three-axis gimbal stabilizer, for a cheaper price. The device is coming at a 22% discount, giving it the best price of the year.

The discount on the DJI Osmo Mobile 6 brings the price down to $109 on Amazon, a great savings compared to its usual $139 price. The three-axis stabilization is focused on making very smooth video footage, even during more intense movements. Its compact and foldable design measures 10.87 by 4.39 by 3.9 inches when opened and 7.44 by 3.32 by 1.73 inches when folded, making it easy to carry around. The total weight, including the magnetic phone clamp, is 11.99 ounces.

The built-in extendable selfie stick that can stretch 8.46 inches, allowing for wider shots and more creative angles, is especially useful for self-recording. The included tripod legs leave room for hands-free use, and the magnetic phone clamp provides a secure hold and automatically opens the DJI Mimo app for iPhones with MagSafe. So iPhone users should be really happy with this.

The DJI Mimo app includes many useful features, like ActiveTrack 5.0, which improves the ability to track subjects, even if they are moving quickly or going away. Gesture controls make self-recording easier by starting recording and tracking based on user-defined gestures. Shot Guides help users create various shots step-by-step. However, most features are mainly for iPhone users.

The current notable discount on the Osmo Mobile 6 makes it a tempting choice for buyers focused on performance and advanced features. It is currently $109 on Amazon, which is a decent discount from its usual $139 price. If you want to up your smartphone recording quality, a stabilizer like this is one of the best options.