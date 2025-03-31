Summary The DJI Flip offers a great balance of lower price and features.

The drone is lightweight and portable at less than 249g; no FAA registration required.

The Flip can be controlled with a smartphone or a dedicated controller.

Especially if you’re new to flying drones, it can sometimes be hard to find a model that offers the best mix of price and features. But the DJI Flip checks all of those boxes, providing a great flight experience and tons of features—all without having to pay a sky-high price.

DJI Flip 9 / 10 The DJI Flip drone provides a great balance with a lower price and tons of nice features to tap when you fly the friendly skies. The lightweight drone is less than 249g and doesn’t need to be registered with the FAA. To save space, the drone compactly folds up. A battery provides up to 31 minutes of flight. You can use your smartphone or a smartphone with controller to pilot the drone.

Brand DJI Speed Up to 26 mph Weight 8.7 oz Connectivity Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Battery Up to 31 minutes First-Person View (FPV) No Video Resolution 4K Video Formats MP4 (MPEG-4 AVC/H.264, HEVC/H.265) Live View Yes Max Wind Speed Resistance 23.93 mph Pros & Cons Well-built drone that can shoot 4K 60fps video

Folds up in compact form when not in use

Can just use a smartphone to control

Full coverage propeller guard Only offers forward and downward obstacle avoidance Expand $439 at Amazon See at DJI

See Our Process How We Test and Review Products at How-To Geek We go hands-on with every product to ensure it's worth your time and money.

Price and Availability

The base DJI Flip kit retails for $439 and includes the drone and RC-N3 controller that’s designed for use with a smartphone. It’s available from Amazon, Best Buy, DJI, and many other retailers. There is also a version with the drone and RC 2 controller with a built-in screen available for $639. For $779, the Fly More Kit includes the Flip, RC 2 controller, three batteries, a battery charger, and a carrying case.