Summary

  • The DJI Flip offers a great balance of lower price and features.
  • The drone is lightweight and portable at less than 249g; no FAA registration required.
  • The Flip can be controlled with a smartphone or a dedicated controller.

Especially if you’re new to flying drones, it can sometimes be hard to find a model that offers the best mix of price and features. But the DJI Flip checks all of those boxes, providing a great flight experience and tons of features—all without having to pay a sky-high price.

Person testing the performance of a laptop
See Our Process
How We Test and Review Products at How-To Geek

We go hands-on with every product to ensure it's worth your time and money.

Price and Availability

The base DJI Flip kit retails for $439 and includes the drone and RC-N3 controller that’s designed for use with a smartphone. It’s available from Amazon, Best Buy, DJI, and many other retailers. There is also a version with the drone and RC 2 controller with a built-in screen available for $639. For $779, the Fly More Kit includes the Flip, RC 2 controller, three batteries, a battery charger, and a carrying case.