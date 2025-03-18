DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro $369 $449 Save $80 One of the best 4K action cameras available right now perfect for any adventure is down to an all-time low price. Get the DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro bundle with three batteries and get shooting today!

While DJI is well known for its excellent consumer drones, the company makes arguably some of the best action cameras too. If you're looking to upgrade your camera for upcoming summer adventures, blogging, or content creation, this DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro bundle is a solid option, and right now it's on sale.

Normally priced at $449, Amazon is currently offering this excellent package at an $80 discount, getting you the DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro bundle for only $369. At that price point and with all these accessories, GoPro fans might want to consider jumping ship.

So, what are you getting from this epic bundle? For starters, you'll get the DJI Action 5 Pro with its dual OLED screens to control all of its fancy features, like cranking up the 4K video recording to 120FPS, or enabling HDR 10-bit log recording. The upgraded next-gen 1/1.3″ sensor with an f/2.8 aperture will surely help any scene look rich, vibrant, and clear. It's also excellent in low-light situations, fast-moving subjects, or shooting photos in both JPEG and RAW formats.

While this camera also gets a respectable 4-hours of battery life while shooting even the most intense of videos, the Adventure Bundle gets you three battery packs so you never miss the perfect shot. Other accessories include a protective frame for rugged adventures, a telescoping rod for all the angles you'd ever want, anti-slip pads, two quick release adapter mounts, a curved base attachment, extra charging cables, lens covers, and more.

Essentially, this one kit is almost everything you'd need to hit the road, camp, or trailhead. Sure, the tiny Insta360 Go 3 or latest GoPro cameras are nice, too, but this is a deal you don't want to miss. For a limited time, you can get the entire DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro bundle for only $370 at Amazon or Best Buy.