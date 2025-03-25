I grew tired of paying for Google One storage just to use Google Photos. Plus, I wanted more privacy and security over my stored pictures. What did I do? I built my own server to replace Google Photos, and you can too.

Why Would You Want to Stop Using Google Photos?

While it's very much a personal preference, not everyone wants to allow Google (or any big tech company) full access to every picture or video they take. I know I don't. While I'll be the first to admit that the convenience of Google Photos is extremely nice, it's not without its downsides.

I do trust Apple slightly more than Google, but neither's privacy practices do I have full faith in. Regardless of the company, there are inherent security risks with giving a third-party company unfettered access to your photos and videos.

Even if you don't have ultra-private pictures that you would prefer not to be leaked on the web, do you really want to trust your privacy to a third party? Security breaches happen almost daily at this point, so there's no telling if (or when) the server that stores your photos could be hacked. You also can't predict when files stored on remote servers will simply disappear.