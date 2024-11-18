Disney+ and Apple TV+ are both great streaming services in their own right, but if you only want to subscribe to one of them, here's what you need to know.

Movies and TV Shows

It's the most important part of any streaming service: what can you watch?

Disney+

Disney+ is home to exclusive movies and shows made for the platform, along with much from Disney's back catalog and the various brands it owns, like Marvel, Star Wars, and Pixar.

That means, along with Disney's classic animated and live-action movies, you can also watch the likes of The Simpsons, Toy Story, and all the endless Avengers superhero flicks. Not everything from the Disney vault is available, mind (one of a handful of improvements Disney+ needs to make).

The original content on Disney+ generally revolves around the same brands, with shows like Loki, The Mandalorian, and X-Men '97, though there are some outside these franchises, like Renegade Nell and The Beatles: Get Back.

Some countries have access to the Star brand as part of a standard Disney+ subscription, which includes content from studios like 20th Century Studios, FX, and Searchlight Pictures. In the US, this is available through Hulu, a separate streaming service; while you can watch Hulu content on Disney+, it's an additional cost.

Apple TV+

Apart from the odd occasion when Apple TV+ offers a bunch of third-party movies for a limited time, the service streams entirely original and exclusive content. Unlike with Disney+, where you may have seen much of it before, you're getting entirely new experiences with Apple TV+.

This includes shows like Dickinson, Silo and The Morning Show and movies like CODA, Killers of the Flower Moon, and Wolfwalkers. There are some duds, but generally Apple TV+'s output is well regarded.

While neither Disney+ nor Apple TV+ have a massive catalog like Netflix, the former of the two has more, so bear that in mind if quantity is important. Both have a decent selection for children.

Video Quality

Depending on what you're streaming and where, Disney+'s quality ranges from 1080p to 4K, with occasional support for an expanded 1.90:1 aspect ratio. If you have an Apple Vision Pro, some movies offer 3D.

Nearly everything on Apple TV+ streams in 4K, typically with spatial audio support.

Ultimately, both services' movies and shows look and sound great.

Price

Streamers regularly raise their prices, but here's where things stand right now.

Disney+

Disney+ has two plans: Basic and Premium. Basic costs $9.99/month but has ads and doesn't provide downloads for offline viewing or Dolby Atmos audio. Premium costs $15.99/month or $159.99/year.

Disney also offers various bundles with Hulu, ESPN+ and Max. The cheapest of these is Disney+ and Hulu with ads for $10.99/month; the most expensive is Disney+, Hulu, and Max without ads for $29.99/month.

Unfortunately, Disney+ doesn't have a free trial.

Apple TV+

Apple TV+ costs $9.99/month or $99.99/year ($20.88 savings versus buying monthly). There is only one tier, which means you don't pay extra for features like no ads and offline viewing. So, while Disney+ starts at the same monthly cost, Apple TV+ provides more functionality for the money.

Alternatively, you can pay $19.95/month for Apple One, which bundles six Apple services together into a single subscription. Apple TV+ also comes with the Apple Music student plan at $5.99/month.

There are various ways to try Apple TV+ for free. There's a seven-day trial as standard, or you can up this to one month with an Apple One trial. You can also get three months free with the purchase of an Apple device like an iPhone or Mac.

Interface and Discovery

If you've spent any time on a streaming service, both Disney+ and Apple TV+ have familiar layouts. A carousel at the top rotates through new and recommended content. Beneath, there are rows of themed and genre categories, with the shows and movies represented by tiles. You can search for specific titles or by details like genre or actor.

Both have a "Continue Watching" row, so you can dive back into movies you didn't finish or the next episode of a show. Apple TV+ gets bonus points here for making it a breeze to remove something from this row, a feature which Disney+ annoyingly lacks.

Functionality and Extra Features

Disney+ and Apple TV+ are pretty comparable when it comes to functionality. They provide extras like subtitles with customizable appearance and parental controls.

If you often travel or have spotty internet, downloads for offline viewing are essential. Both services have this, though unfortunately Apple TV+ only supports Apple devices.

You may be familiar with Prime Video's X-Ray feature—when you pause something, it shows the names of the actors on-screen and details about the soundtrack. Apple TV+ has its own version of this called InSight, which is neat when you're trying to place why someone looks so familiar.

Disney+ has special bonus content like bloopers, sing-along versions, and audio commentaries. Apple TV+ has some special features, but not to the same extent.

The main difference is how profiles are handled. On Disney+, you can have up to seven profiles and can stream on four devices at once. Profile creation is quick and simple. Technically, everyone must be in the same household; you can add one extra member outside your household at $6.99 (Basic plan) or $9.99 (Premium plan) a month.

Apple TV+ supports up to six profiles, where each user logs in using their own Apple account. The difficulty is that the account owner has to set these profiles up using Apple's Family Sharing functionality, and that can only be done on an Apple device—if you don't own an iPhone or Mac, for example, and only stream Apple TV+ on your smart TV, you can't share your subscription.

Supported Devices

Both Disney+ and Apple TV+ are available on a wide range of devices: smart TVs, streaming sticks, games consoles, web browsers, mobiles, tablets, and more. Whatever device you own, it can probably stream either platform.

There is a key difference, though, and it's one of the biggest missing features from Apple TV+. There is no Android app for Apple's service. While you can still stream through your Android phone or tablet's web browser, it's not as smooth as a native app would be, and you miss out on features like offline viewing.

Disney+ vs. Apple TV+: Which Is Best?

There isn't a definitive answer to which is the best because it boils down to what you and your household want to watch. If on-demand access to the Disney vault and original content set in the world of Star Wars or Marvel appeals, then Disney+ is worth it. Alternatively, if you want shows and movies you've never seen before, with big budgets and famous names, Apple TV+ may suit.

If you can't decide based on that, consider the cost. Both technically cost $9.99/month, but that's just the entry rate for Disney+. Apple TV+ offers the best bang for buck in terms of price to features, though Disney+ has a bigger viewing catalog.

Also, weigh up your access requirements. If the ability to watch offline on your Android device is a must-have, then Disney+ is the only option. The same goes if you're not an Apple household and need easy profile creation.

Still unsure? Give them each a try for a month (use the Apple One trial). If it turns out you like both but can't afford two subscriptions, simply alternative between them every month or so—it's no hassle to cancel Disney+ or cancel Apple TV+.