Netflix banned password sharing last year in hopes of juicing some extra profit out of its customer base. And now Disney+ is following suit with a “paid sharing” program of its own. Starting today, you’ll no longer be able to share your Disney+ password (without paying).

Unless you’re living in the same residence as the account holder, you’ll have to fork over at least $6.99 to continue using the shared account. “Your Disney+ subscription is meant to be used within your Household, which is a collection of devices associated with your primary personal residence that are used by the individuals who reside there,” Disney said. Anyone outside this collection will have to be added as an “Extra Member.”

This Extra Member will get their own profile, and they can only stream on a single device at a time. Disney is charging $6.99 on the ad-supported Disney+ Basic plan and $9.99 on the Disney+ Premium subscription for it. After they’ve been added as an Extra Member, they can keep using their old profile and preferences. But they’ll have to create a separate login and password for themselves. They’ll also get the same features and content as the main account.

Disney

A Disney+ account can only add one Extra Member, so there’s no way to share a password with multiple people. “As an alternative to Extra Member, people outside of your Household can sign up for their own subscription to watch Disney+,” Disney explained the change. Also, if your Disney+ subscription is part of a Hulu or ESPN bundle, you won’t get the Extra Member slot.

If you’ve been using someone else’s account, you’ll soon start seeing messages like “This TV doesn’t seem to be part of the Household for this account,” logging you out and encouraging you to create your own Disney+ account.

If you’re temporarily out of your residence, you can also select the “I’m Away From Home” option on the same screen. Disney+ will send a one-time password (OTP) to the email linked with the account and grant you temporary access while you’re on the go. Or if you change your address, you can update the household location on this menu too.

Source: Disney