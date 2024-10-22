You can no longer pay for Disney+ and Hulu subscriptions using Apple billing as the apps have stopped supporting the In-App Purchase mechanism.

Instead of the usual in-app subscription plans, the Disney+ and Hulu iOS apps now put up a splash screen requiring new subscribers to log in with their existing credentials. This is the same approach Netflix and Spotify use in their iOS apps to stop paying Apple fees. If you have previously subscribed to Hulu or Disney+ in-app, you can continue using the app uninterrupted, as you'll still be billed through Apple and can manage your subscription via the Settings app. It's interesting that Disney+ and Hulu continue offering the option to subscribe to their services through Google and Amazon.

The change coincides with a recent price hike on Disney+ and Hulu that jacked up monthly subscription prices on Disney+ by $2. Hulu with ads also increased by $2, while Hulu without ads costs $1 more. "New and returning subscribers are no longer able to sign up and pay for Disney+ through Apple," according to Disney's help page. "These changes do not impact existing Apple-billed subscribers." The company added a similar message to Hulu's support page about managing an Apple-billed Hulu account. Reports suggest these changes took effect over the weekend.

The apps now also provide a link to the official website to purchase or manage your subscription. Clicking the link brings up a message saying you're about to leave the app and go to an external website. "You will no longer be transacting with Apple," the message states. There's a "Learn More" link, which pulls an App Store story providing details about app transactions on external websites.

You must confirm leaving the app by clicking Continue, which will then take you to account signup and management on the official website. With this change, it's no longer possible to use the Disney+ or Hulu app to create a new account or purchase a subscription. Trying to log in without active credentials greets you with a message saying, "Unfortunately, this app doesn't support in-app signup. Finish setting up your account on the website. Create and manage your account at disneyplus.com/next." Hulu's iOS app also pushes you to the Hulu website if you try to log in without an active subscription.

One consequence of this decision is that Disney+ and Hulu no longer participate in Apple's Video Partner Program. That allows streaming apps that support the In-App Purchase mechanism to integrate with system features like AirPlay, and make their content discoverable via the TV app and Apple's universal search feature.

Source: Disney+, Hulu via The Verge